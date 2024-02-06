Why Trump and Haley can claim victory





Getty Images Nevada is holding a primary and caucus as part of its Republican campaign for the presidential nomination.

Against a backdrop of neon lights and the clanging of casino chips, the Nevada caucuses were once a colorful and important stop in the race to become a presidential candidate.

But the Republicans will not experience such sensations this year.

A dispute over how presidential candidates should be selected in the state has turned past electoral enthusiasm into massive voter confusion. This week, there will be two separate votes in the Republican ballot.

This means that Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, the two main candidates still in the Republican race, will each compete in Nevada without even appearing on the same ballot.

“It’s a very confusing mess for a lot of voters, a lot of analysts and pretty much everyone,” said Jon Ralston, political commentator and editor of the Nevada Independent.

This is due to the two different voting systems in the United States, caucuses and primaries, and a clash between the Nevada Republican Party and the state government.

In caucuses, people gather at events, hold debates, and then vote for their favorite presidential candidate — sometimes by a show of hands.

Primaries are a more traditional style of voting where people vote at polling places.

Nevada has had a caucus for decades. However, after the 2020 results were delayed due to vote counting, state Democratic lawmakers passed a law to turn caucuses into primaries.

Getty Images The Trump campaign is asking voters to vote against Nikki Haley in the primary and attend the caucus two days later.

The state Republican Party opposed the change and tried in court to stop the primaries, but was unsuccessful.

So the party decided to hold caucuses anyway and award its 26 state delegates to the winner. Presidential candidates must obtain a majority of 2,429 Republican delegates to secure the nomination.

Mr. Ralston said Trump supporters within the party view the caucuses as more beneficial than a primary because they attract more engaged voters and could give Mr. Trump the best chance of winning with large numbers.

But that means that on Tuesday, Nevada will hold its primary without Mr. Trump on the ballot. Two days later, the state party will hold caucuses without Ms. Haley.

“They rigged this,” Mr. Ralston said of the state’s Republicans, “but it blew up in their faces.”

The BBC contacted the Nevada Republican Party but did not receive a response.

The Trump campaign and state party officials are now concerned about low turnout for the caucuses. Because voters can vote in both runoffs, Mr. Trump's supporters are working to convince people to vote for “none of the above” in the primary and then participate in the caucuses.

“But it’s hard for me to believe that the average person wants to caucus after voting in the primary,” Mr. Ralston said.

This means that each candidate could win a contest in Nevada and declare victory, even though people were not given the opportunity to choose between them.

Nevada's Republican governor, Joe Lombardo, called the situation “unacceptable to voters.”

It is unclear whether the situation will resolve before the next election or whether the Republican Party will continue to demand a caucus. But this led the candidates to abandon a serious campaign in this country.

As one of the first states to share its preference for president during the US election season, Nevada has brought its glitz, glamor and significant influence to America's democratic process in recent years.

Barack Obama hit the poker tables and slot machines for a last-minute campaign in 2008, as Las Vegas Strip workers won special permission from the courts to vote in casinos.

Even Nevada's famous Moonlite BunnyRanch — a licensed brothel — has already gotten in on the action, supporting candidates with “Pimpin' for Paul” in 2012 and “Hookers 4 Hillary” in 2016.

This year, there is no alliteration around brothels to share, the owners having decided to stick to this one.

The focus of the presidential race has already shifted to South Carolina, where Ms Haley and Mr Trump will face off on February 24.

It appears that Nevada's once-strong contest is turning out to be rather daunting.

