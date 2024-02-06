Bangkok Post – Imran Khan: from cricket star to prisoner





Former Pakistani Prime Minister, ex-cricket superstar and latter-day populist politician Imran Khan was enjoying a quiet week in prison, six months into his three-year sentence for corruption, and suddenly all hell broke loose. is unleashed.

Last Tuesday, he was sentenced to another 10 years in prison for disclosing state secrets (namely, an official report from the Pakistani ambassador in Washington about a conversation with two State Department officials American).

On Wednesday, another court sentenced him and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 14 years in prison on another corruption charge, for allegedly selling official gifts given to him while he was in power ( four Rolex watches, an expensive pen, cufflinks) and kept the product.

And on Friday, another court sentenced him and his wife to eight years in prison for marrying too soon after his wife divorced her previous husband in 2018. Islam says a woman must wait three months before remarrying. They say she waited; her ex-husband says no (even though he only mentioned it recently).

Did the poor man have this on his conscience all these years? Or did he only “remember” it when the army asked him?

All this is happening because there will be parliamentary elections in Pakistan next Thursday. Khan has already been banned from running for office and thousands of members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have been arrested or simply disappeared in an attempt to dissuade his supporters from voting.

And just to ensure that his party does not win the election – which it could do in a free vote – the courts have banned the use of the PTI's cricket bat symbol on the ballot paper. The PTI gets the votes of the poor, who are most often illiterate (40% of the adult population cannot read), and without the cricket bat, they will not know who to vote for.

Pakistan is the world capital of cynicism. Everyone knows that a coalition of other parties, led by another former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, will win these elections because he has the blessing of the army – just as Khan had the blessing of the army when He became Prime Minister six years ago.

Imran Khan is currently in prison mainly because he lost the support of the military when he challenged its outsized power, both in politics and economics.

But there is no need to despair, as his replacement, Mr Sharif, has gone through the same cycle and is now enjoying a happy ending (at least temporarily).

Like Khan, Mr. Sharif was a legally elected prime minister who was brought down by various accusations of corruption when the military turned against him. He left the country before the obedient courts delivered their final verdict, left his disgrace in London – and now he is back!

The army needed a replacement for Khan, so Mr Sharif's criminal convictions were quickly dropped, he returned home and will soon be prime minister again. But the wheel will continue to turn because no one can fix Pakistan's problems without breaking the political and economic power of the military. And no one can break that.

A quarter of a billion Pakistanis are trapped in this loop because the country sees itself as being in permanent confrontation with India, which has six times the population and 12 times the GDP. As long as this view prevails, the Pakistan Army will be considered indispensable and its position as the final arbiter of everything will be unquestionable.

The conflict imposes a much smaller burden on India, which has never experienced direct military rule. (Pakistan has spent almost half its history being ruled by generals.) But it has always been impossible for Pakistan to decide that India is not an existential threat, because if it were not If so, why did they have to divide ancient India under British rule? at all?

Furthermore, the current Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP party, is doing its best to transform India into the Hindu nationalist, anti-Muslim state that Pakistanis have always claimed to be. Mr. Modi will win his third consecutive election in April/May, and at the end of this term, this statement will be true.

Khan was never going to change any of that. He didn't even want to. Despite his desire to curb the military's arrogant manipulation of Pakistani politics, he never questioned the perpetual confrontation with India that necessitated a militarized state. This would even have made nuclear weapons necessary.

He might even return to power one of these days. He remains a very popular politician (57% approval in the last credible opinion poll) and we already know he is willing to make deals with the military.

The army gives and the army takes away. Blessed are the names of the generals.

Gwynne Dyer

Independent journalist

Gwynne Dyer is an independent journalist whose articles are published in 45 countries. His new book is called “Growing Pains: The Future of Democracy (and Work).”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bangkokpost.com/opinion/opinion/2737019 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos