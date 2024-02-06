Skepticism as Gibran Rakabuming Raka runs for Indonesian vice president | Election news

Solo, Indonesia For more than 40 years, Sarti has been cycling through the streets of the Indonesian city of Surakarta, or Solo.

It's hard work, especially in the unrelenting heat, and the 67-year-old's wiry muscles tense as he presses the pedals to maneuver his vehicle through traffic. Sweat drips from his forehead and he makes his way through the narrow streets, his passengers seated in the roofed cabin in front of him.

Despite all these efforts, business can be slow and Sarti sometimes only makes a dollar a day.

Government support has been crucial to its survival, and he is full of praise for President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, who served as mayor of Solos from 2005 to 2012.

I loved Jokowi, I loved him so much. He was such a good mayor of Solo. He would visit all areas of the city, distributing aid and groceries to people and providing financial assistance, he told Al Jazeera.

He truly cared about people in difficulty.

But when it comes to Jokowis' son, it's a different story.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka followed in his father's footsteps by running for mayor of Solo in 2020 and is now running for vice president in the elections scheduled for February 14.

Gibran is only 36 years old and, although he has been mayor since February 2021, Sarti says he has never met him.

He never visited the city's poorer neighborhoods, like his father did, he said.

Gibran chooses the people he wants to help. It doesn't help everyone. He doesn't help everyone in Solo.

A good child

Solo, despite its stature as the former residence of the president and historic royal capital of Java, is a relatively small city with a population of around half a million people.

Known for its old-world charm, it is home to two royal palaces, is renowned for the quality of its traditional batik and is surrounded by rice fields.

When Gibran, the eldest of Jokowi's three children, announced he was considering running for mayor of Solos, many residents were surprised, even those who had known him since he was a child.

He is a good boy, like all Jokowis children. They are polite and hard workers, but I was surprised when he became mayor of Solo because I thought it was too early for him to hold that kind of office, Slamet Raharjo told Al Jazeera, a long-time family friend.

Logically, you have to proceed step by step. You can't create leadership in an instant. It's a psychological process that takes time, but he was forced to grow quickly.

Gibran, born in 1987, never seemed to harbor political aspirations.

He studied at high school in Singapore and then in Australia before returning to Singapore and obtaining a bachelor's degree in management. Most expected him to join the now-famous family furniture business, as his father had done.

Instead, Gibran opened a catering business in 2010, and five years later a chain of creperies. Markobar, as he called the company, focused heavily on digital marketing but has since closed its doors.

Local residents laughed when asked if Gibran had ever personally fried one of these treats.

Markobar was designed to appeal to a social media crowd and featured signature dishes of eight and 16 flavors, like chocolate and green tea, priced at $2.50 for a single topping.

In a city where pancakes, called murtabak, are known as a cheap street snack, Markobar was considered expensive.

While Pancakes failed, local residents say Girban's tenure as mayor was more successful.

They say he has made efforts to improve the city by further developing infrastructure and public transportation, as well as designing initiatives to foster inclusion.

These included the installation of decorations in front of the town hall to celebrate various religious holidays, including during the Christmas period, which some saw as an effort to increase religious tolerance in a country where 87 percent of the population is Muslim.

Still on probation

Fransiskus times.

I was disappointed when Gibran ran for vice president. He is not old enough and has only been mayor for two years. If you work in an office for two years, you're still on probation, Rudyatmo said.

When Gibran ran for mayor, Rudyatmo said he rallied behind the young candidate because they were both members of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), a secular nationalist party that advocates for workers' rights throughout Indonesia.

But he was shocked when Gibran announced he would run as a vice presidential candidate alongside three-time presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, who was twice defeated for president by Jokowi and is the party's leader Gerindra, and supported by Golkar, who has a close party. It had close ties to the Indonesian military and was the ruling political group under former presidents Soeharto and BJ Habibie.

Following the shock announcement, the PDI-P declared that Gibran had left the party, which already had presidential and vice-presidential candidates in Ganjar Pranowo, the governor of Central Java, and Mahfud MD, the current coordinating minister for political and legal affairs. and security affairs, as vice-president.

Many wondered whether Jokowi, who rose to the top with the PDI-P, had shifted his support from the party to his son and Prabowo, a former general, although he had not officially supported the duo .

It's like they forgot where they came from, Rudyatmo said of the apparent rift between Gibran, Jokowi and the PDI-P.

Gibran's path to the vice presidency was also controversial.

Under election rules, he should have been ineligible because all presidential and vice-presidential candidates must be at least 40 years old.

But in October last year, following a series of legal challenges to lower the age limit, Indonesia's Constitutional Court ruled that while the minimum age would remain at 40, it would not would not apply to candidates who had previously held elected office, like Gibran.

The decision, issued by the court's president, Chief Justice Anwar Usman, Jokowi's brother-in-law, sparked a storm and allegations of nepotism and corruption.

Following an investigation, the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court removed Usman from office for failing to recuse himself from the proceedings. He was, however, allowed to remain as a judge of the Constitutional Court and the court's initial ruling on age limits was upheld.

There were pros and cons, but it seemed like it shouldn't have been allowed, and they forced it anyway, Edy Saryanto, president of the Notoharjo market traders' association, told Al Jazeera in Solo, about the fury of the Constitutional Court.

Saryanto described Gibran as good but not like his father.

This is not the time for him to think about the country. He shouldn't try to force things. He is to be mayor of Solo for two terms like his father, then run for governor. His knowledge must be fully explored, he said.

Some, however, like Raharjo, a family friend, disagree.

They note that the legal challenge preceding the Constitutional Court's ruling was not filed by Gibran or Jokowi but by a number of people, including university students, members of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) and several regional leaders .

If the Constitutional Court's decision had only mentioned Gibrans' name and said that only he was allowed to run even though he did not meet the required age, that would have been one thing and people could have rightly title to complain, he said. The decision was absolutely legal.

Undecided

For the moment, Gibran's meteoric rise, and in particular his break with the PDI-P, worries many voters.

Some Solo residents said they were still deciding which pair to support.

Rickshaw driver Sarti said that although he voted for Jokowi twice when he ran for president, his loyalty was to the PDI-P and Gibran was no longer there.

For others, like Tawar, a 58-year-old parking attendant, the details of Gibran's political affiliation are less important than his origins.

As Solo's son, of course he will be good, and I am proud of him, he said, asserting that Gibran had kept the city safe.

I am so grateful to be born and to work here, he said. I will be proud to tell my grandchildren that a Solo child is the vice president. Whoever is chosen will undoubtedly be a good leader, because he was chosen by the people.

Raharjo said he too would vote for Gibran because he did not know any of the other candidates. The third duo in the running is former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and People's Representative Council Deputy Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar.

The only person I know personally who is running for office is Gibran, Raharjo said.

Gibran is my friend's son and I will always support my friend.