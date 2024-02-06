Peter Dutton makes personal appeal to Chinese President Xi Jinping to reconsider Yang Hengjun's sentence





Key points: Peter Dutton asked Xi Jinping to reconsider Yang Hengjun's suspended death sentence

He says he will work with the government to ensure a coordinated response from both sides. The Prime Minister also expressed concern about Dr Yang's health.

He says he will work with the government to ensure a coordinated response from both sides. The Prime Minister also expressed concern about Dr Yang's health. Opposition leader Peter Dutton said Chinese President Xi Jinping should “reconsider” the suspended death sentence handed down to Yang Hengjun, saying the verdict “tarnished” Beijing's reputation. Yesterday, Australian Yang Hengjun was sentenced to death, with the possibility of conversion to a life sentence after two years, subject to good behavior. China's ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, was summoned by the Foreign Ministry on Monday for an explanation. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government would continue to respond “very directly” to China. “We first expressed to China our dismay, our despair, our frustration, but, to put it very simply, our indignation at this verdict,” Albanese said. “This is a very harsh sentence for Dr. Yang, who is not in good health.” Mr Dutton said he stood united in condemning China and directly asked Mr Xi to reconsider his sentence. He said the sentence was deeply damaging to Dr Yang and tarnished China's reputation. “We need to call out egregious behavior. And it's not just Dr Yang, there are many freedom fighters who will never see the light of day again,” Mr Dutton said. Mr Dutton said he would work to ensure the opposition and government presented a united front in their response to China. “The Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister will obviously decide on the best measures to take. This will be on the advice of the agencies,” he said. “I would be happy to have a private conversation with the Prime Minister to see what proposals he would have. “I suspect there would instinctively be bipartisan support for sensible measures that the government could reasonably put in place.” Dr. Yang has been detained in China for five years on espionage charges, a charge he has always denied. The conviction scuppered recent attempts to repair relations with China, following several years of diplomatic tensions and Beijing's imposition of multiple trade bans widely seen as an attempt to punish Australia. Meetings between leaders, the lifting of trade bans and the recent release of Australian journalist Cheng Lei had raised hopes that Yang Hengjun could also be released. Shadow Foreign Minister Simon Birmingham said the ruling against Dr Yang was a “reality check” for Australia. “It is also, unfortunately, a stark reminder of the very different democratic systems of government and justice systems that we have,” Senator Birmingham said. “Of course, while this is tragic and terrible news for Doctor Yang and his family, it also does nothing for people-to-people relations, as it highlights the high risks that can arise from the commitment and work in countries like China.” Senator Birmingham encouraged the Government to clearly express Australians' “angst and anger” at Dr Yang's conviction and the hope that the writer will receive treatment and ultimately be released and sent home.

