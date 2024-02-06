The overthrow of Imran Khan by the United States





The Pakistani leader likely sealed his fate when, at a rally, he berated the West for pressuring him to condemn Russia over Ukraine in a United Nations vote, writes Jeffrey Sachs.

By Jeffrey D. Sachs Common Dreams

One of the main instruments of American foreign policy is covert regime change, that is, covert action by the American government aimed at overthrowing the government of another country.

There is strong reason to believe that US actions led to the impeachment of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in April 2022, followed by his arrest on trumped-up charges of corruption and espionage, and his conviction this week to 10 years' imprisonment for espionage. charge.

The political goal is to prevent Pakistan's most popular politician from returning to power in the February 8 election.

The key to covert operations, of course, is that they are secret and therefore deniable by the U.S. government. Even when the evidence is revealed by whistleblowers or leaks, as is very often the case, the U.S. government rejects the authenticity of the evidence and the mainstream media generally ignores the story because it contradicts the narrative official. Because the editors of these mainstream media outlets do not want to peddle conspiracy theories, or are simply happy to be mouthpieces for the authorities, they give the U.S. government a very wide berth for real regime change conspiracies.

Secret regime changes by the United States are shockingly routine. An authoritative study, led by Lindsay O'Rourke, a professor at Boston University, counts 64 covert regime change operations carried out by the United States during the Cold War (1947 and 1989). episode.

Since then, US regime change operations have remained frequent, such as when President Barrack Obama tasked the CIA (Operation Timber Sycamore) with overthrowing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. This covert operation remained secret until several years after the operation, and even then it received almost no coverage by the mainstream media.

All of which brings us to Pakistan, another case where the evidence clearly points to US-led regime change. In this case, the United States wanted to overthrow the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the charismatic, talented and extremely popular leader of Pakistan, renowned both for his global mastery of cricket and his contact with the people. His popularity, independence and enormous talents make him a prime target for the United States, which is concerned about popular leaders who do not align with American policies.

Cooperation with Russia and China

Imran Khan's sin was being too cooperative with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, while seeking normal relations with the United States.

The great mantra of American foreign policy, and the triggering principle of the CIA, is that a foreign leader is either with us or against us. Leaders who attempt to be neutral among the great powers run a serious risk of losing their position, or even their lives, at the instigation of the United States, since the United States does not accept neutrality. Leaders seeking neutrality, from Patrice Lumumba (Zaire), Norodom Sihanouk (Cambodia), Viktor Yanukovych (Ukraine) and many others, have been overthrown by the not-so-hidden hand of the US government.

Like many leaders in the developing world, Khan does not want to sever relations with the United States or Russia over the war in Ukraine. Coincidentally, Khan was in Moscow to meet Putin on the day Russia launched the special military operation (February 24, 2022).

From the beginning, Khan advocated that the conflict in Ukraine be resolved at the negotiating table rather than on the battlefield. The United States and European Union have forced foreign leaders, including Khan, to align with Putin and support Western sanctions against Russia, but Khan has resisted.

Khan likely sealed his fate on March 6 when he held a large rally in northern Pakistan. At the rally, he chastised the West, and particularly 22 EU ambassadors, for pressuring him to condemn Russia in a vote at the United Nations. He also lambasted NATO's war against terrorism in neighboring Afghanistan, calling it absolutely devastating for Pakistan, without any recognition, respect or appreciation for Pakistan's suffering.

Khan told the cheering crowd, EU ambassadors have written us a letter asking us to condemn and vote against Russia. What do you think of us? Are we your slaves…and whatever you say, we will do? He added,

We are friends with Russia, and we are also friends with America; we are friends with China and with Europe; we are not in any camp. Pakistan would remain neutral and work with those trying to end the war in Ukraine.

From the American perspective, neutral is a combative word. The dark aftermath of Khan was revealed in August 2023 by investigative journalists at The Intercept.

Just a day after Khan's rally, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu met in Washington with Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan. After the meeting, Ambassador Khan sent a secret cable (a cipher) to Islamabad, which was later leaked to The Intercept by a Pakistani military official.

The cable recounts how Deputy Secretary Lu reprimanded Prime Minister Khan for his neutral stance. The cable quotes Lu as saying that people here and in Europe are very concerned about why Pakistan is taking such an aggressively neutral stance (towards Ukraine), if such a stance is even possible. This does not seem so neutral to us.

Lu then relayed the gist to Ambassador Khan:

I think that if the vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister succeeds, all will be forgiven in Washington because the visit to Russia is considered a decision of the Prime Minister. Otherwise, I think it will be difficult to move forward.

Five weeks later, on April 10, with the US threat to Pakistan's powerful military and the military controlling Pakistan's Parliament, Parliament ousted Khan in a vote of no confidence.

A few weeks later, the new government launched trumped-up corruption charges against Khan, to place him under arrest and prevent his return to power.

In a truly Orwellian twist, when Khan publicized the existence of the diplomatic cable revealing America's role in his ouster, the new government accused Khan of espionage. He has now been sentenced to an unconscionable 10 years on these charges, with the US government remaining silent on this outrage.

Asked about Khan's sentencing, the State Department responded: “This is a matter for the courts of Pakistan.” » Such a response is a striking example of how US-led regime change works. The State Department supports Khan's imprisonment following Khan's public disclosure of U.S. actions.

The State Department refuses to condemn ImranKhan's conviction and claims it is an internal Pakistani matter. Matthew Miller repeatedly dodged the question, instead giving vague answers about how the United States supports the democratic process in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/ii8nMjs0Df

– Arthur Morgan (@ArthurM40330824) January 31, 2024

Pakistan will therefore hold elections on February 8 with its most popular democratic leader in prison and with Khan's party under relentless attacks, political killings, media blackouts and other brutal crackdowns. .

In all of this, the US government is completely complicit. So much for the democratic values ​​of the Americas. The US government has won its case for now and has profoundly destabilized a nuclear-armed nation of 240 million people. Only Khan's release from prison and participation in the upcoming elections could restore stability.

Jeffrey D. Sachs is a university professor and director of the Center for Sustainability at Columbia University, where he led the Earth Institute from 2002 to 2016. He is also chair of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network. United Nations and Commissioner of the United Nations Broadband Commission. For the development.

This article is from Common Dreams.

The views expressed in this article may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://consortiumnews.com/2024/02/05/the-us-toppling-of-imran-khan/

