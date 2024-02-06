Elections in Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto leading the race for Prime Minister, Imran Khan still in prison, here is their position on India





Pakistan's general elections are set to take place on February 8 after months of delay. The country has been at the center of political, economic and even legal drama over the past year. However, many voters still wonder whether the vote can bring real change to the country.

At the same time, Pakistan is also India's immediate neighbor (or rival), as several disputes remain unresolved between the two countries. India has often accused Pakistan of harboring terrorists, while Pakistan wants to fight India over the Kashmir issue and the Indus Water Treaty.

In this situation, it might be important to understand the new Pakistani Prime Minister's stance towards India. So here is a look at the candidates for the post of Prime Minister of Pakistan and their stance towards India in the past.

There are three main contenders to head the next government:

1. Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif is one of the leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party. He is the only Pakistani politician to become prime minister of the coup-prone country three times, a record number. However, each term ended with his ouster from power, in 1993, 1999 and 2017. He was nicknamed the “Lion of Punjab”.

Stick to India: Nawaz Sharif promised a “message of peace” to India in his party’s manifesto. But this promise was on the condition that New Delhi reverses its August 2019 decision (repeal of Article 370) on Kashmir, Pakistani media Dawn reported, citing the manifesto.

Nawaz Sharif, who recently returned from exile, had last year acknowledged India's progress and global advances, DD News had reported. He quoted Sharif as saying that while neighboring countries have achieved feats like reaching the moon, Pakistan has struggled to rise.

According to a Hindustan Times analysis, Nawaz Sharif “has a credible track record of seeking rapprochement with India.” The report added that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a soft spot for Nawaz Sharif”. During Nawaz's tenure, Prime Minister Modi had made a surprise visit to Pakistan, the first such visit in over a decade.

The analysis further mentions that if Nawaz Sharif returns to power, there is a possibility that India could resume some trade and traditional relations with Pakistan. “It won’t be expensive items, but some sort of normalcy could be restored,” he said.

2. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Bilawal Bhutto is the chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP). He is the son of Benazir Bhutto, the world's first female Muslim leader, who was twice elected prime minister and assassinated in 2007. His father, Asif Ali Zardari, served as the 11th president of Pakistan from September 2008 to September 2013. He been nicknamed “a millennial candidate.”

Bilawal became Pakistan's youngest foreign minister in 2022 in the coalition government, led by Nawaz and his brother Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which ousted Imran Khan in 2022. However, he said he would not become the country's foreign minister. top diplomat under Nawaz Sharif if the ex-prime minister returns to power in Thursday's elections.

Position on India: In May 2023, while serving as foreign minister of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto had criticized India for organizing a conference on tourism in the disputed Kashmir region under his control. He even accused India of “abusing” its presidency of the G20. He also opposed the abrogation of Article 370.

In a video, he could be heard saying that his party, the PPP, had always advocated normalization of ties with India. However, amid the diplomatic row between India and Canada, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said it was time for the international community to accept that India has become a rogue Hindutva terrorist state. Dawn reported.

He also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “butcher of Gujarat” during a press conference at the United Nations in December 2022. His statement was in response to remarks by Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankars, who had called Pakistan host Osama bin Laden. and the author of terrorism.

According to HT's analysis, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would not have the maturity necessary to take care of India, “given that his family has been anti-India since his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto decided to do the war on India.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the main opposition leader, cannot contest this year's general elections. He was barred from running for office after a series of prison sentences. His party, the PTI, won the 2018 general elections and he became prime minister until his ouster by a vote of no confidence in 2022.

Although he is in prison, Imran Khan's influence remains great. According to Reuters, the PTI hopes to exploit the sympathy and anger of its supporters and repeat its 2018 victory. But amid a continuing standoff with the military, the PTI's prospects depend on a détente with the generals, which seems unlikely.

Imran Khan's position on India: In June 2023, Imran Khan had said that it is a quid pro quo relationship with India. India was supposed to give some kind of road map for Kashmir and then I was going to welcome Narendra Modi to Pakistan… but that never materialized,” he said in an interview with the Atlantic Council, a prominent think tank based in the United States.

In 2019, Imran Khan asked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to “give peace a chance” and assured him that he would “stick to” his words and “act immediately” if New Delhi provided to Islamabad “actionable intelligence” on the Pulwama attack. . Later in 2021, Khan had welcomed the ceasefire agreement with India and said Islamabad remained ready to move forward to resolve “all outstanding issues” through dialogue.

Around 18,000 candidates are in the fray for the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, news agency PTI reported. No less than 44 political parties will compete on Thursday.

