One year after Turkey earthquake, devastation continues – POLITICO





More than 3 million people were displaced by the earthquake. Hundreds of thousands of them still live in container houses or tents, in harsh conditions. And thousands more did not even receive a tent, and had to rely on friends or relatives. After the earthquake, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan pledged to rebuild the destroyed houses within a year. And ahead of the critical May 2023 elections, which he won, work was moving quickly. But since then, work has slowed down, leaving many families in uncertainty. Jobs are scarce; meeting daily needs, such as paying for food, rent and other necessities, is a major challenge; and as the country continues to struggle with inflation, many are falling further into debt. Seeing your hometown turned into rubble, losing family members or even not being able to find their bodies, these tragedies are simply impossible to overcome. And what's worse, according to Behzat, Asya's father, is that those responsible for our tragedy have not paid the price. After the earthquake, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan pledged to rebuild destroyed houses within a year | Chris McGrath/Getty Images Behzat's hometown of Hatay was one of the worst-hit cities. Of the nearly 2,000 buildings that collapsed, half of them did not have the necessary building permits. And to appease public anger, complaints have been filed against private contractors and building inspectors, but they are not the ones primarily responsible for the disaster. In Turkey, public officials play a key role in construction projects. Elected mayors and those working for the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change are responsible for issuing building permits, inspecting compliance with applicable laws and approving building safety for housing. But even more than them, the main person responsible for the scale of the deaths and destruction is the man who has ruled the country for more than two decades. Erdogan enriched a small circle of close allies in the construction industry, awarding them infrastructure projects without competitive bidding or proper regulatory oversight. And these companies built homes and infrastructure in areas most affected by earthquakes. without following appropriate building codes.

