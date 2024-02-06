Politics
This is the content of 5 appeals from Malang State University (UM) to President Joko Widodo
Malang City, SJP – Adding to the list of campus names taking a strong stance on the dynamics of national politics ahead of the 2024 elections, it is now the turn of Malang State University (UM). also launch an appeal.
The appeal titled “A call from the academic community of Malang State University to President Joko Widodo to uphold the ideals of proclamation and reform” was made on Monday in front of the Rectorate of Malang State University (UM). , (05/02/2024).
The reading of this call was carried out by the professor of the Faculty of Economics and Business (FEB) of Malang State University (UM) Prof. Dr. Hari Wahyono, M.PD
There are 5 appeals which are the main points.
“Beginning this appeal, let us quote the appeal of Bung Hatta, our publisher, who reminded all of us, the Indonesian people, of the recognition of the foundation of Almighty God, which was conveyed when obtaining a Ph.D. honoris causa of the University. from Indonesia on August 30, 1975. This recognition compels humans in their lives to enjoy beauty, with the pursuit of eliminating everything bad. The values put forward by Bung Hatta are in line with the values of Pancasila which are maintained and fought for. by Malang State University (UM) in carrying out the task of developing noble humanity, the Indonesian people”, said the professor. Wahyono Day
There are several things that need attention before this call is made.
“Public anxiety is becoming more widespread, giving the impression that the situation of the nation and the state is not going well; and that the atmosphere is less conducive as the elections approach 2024, based on the feeling of being treated unfairly by the majority of society. and witnessing unethical and decorous behavior, practices of abuse of power, collusion, corruption and nepotism as well as oligarchy that are closely linked to power; we, the entire academic community of Malang State University (UM), express our deep concern regarding: Firstly, inappropriate behaviors that threaten the foundations of life democratic and dignified national and state system; Second, the deceptive practices of people drunk with power who destroy the values of divinity, humanity, unity, people and social justice; and Third, behavior that strays from the values of civic-mindedness, honesty, responsibility, consistency and exemplarity which undermines human values and national education,” he continued.
Related to several of the above conditions, here are 5 content points from the call of the Malang State University (UM) Academic Community.
(1) Demonstrate frankness and act consistently to defend the foundations of democratic, civilized, dignified and essentially just state life, beyond simple formal and procedural democratic processes;
(2) Restore confidence as a holder of power that still rests on the values of Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution for the sake of the integrity of the nation and the sustainability of the unitary state
Republic of Indonesia;
(3) Demonstrate political acumen by standing above all groups and distancing oneself from partisan attitudes in the 2024 elections as well as nepotism and oligarchical behavior in the administration of government;
(4) Pioneering the neutrality of the state apparatus (ASN, TNI and POLRI) and stopping all forms of efforts aimed at supporting and promoting the victory of any of the presidential/presidential candidates vice-presidency; And
(5) Be a model of noble behavior and refrain from dishonorable behavior in the management of government, including in the organization of the 2024 general elections.
“We hereby support the importance of justice, integrity, credibility and transparency in national leadership,” he stressed.
For additional information, this activity was attended by at least 50 professors from all faculties, structural officers, lecturers and students of Malang State University (UM).
Regarding the absence of Malang State University Chancellor, Hari Wahyono confirmed that this call was approved by Malang State University (UM) Chancellor Professor Hariyono.
|
