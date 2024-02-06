Trump could soon face legal penalties of more than $400 million. Can he afford it?





Former President Donald Trump says his brand alone is worth more than $10 billion, but two civil verdicts could wreak financial havoc on him, legal experts said.

Trump received an $83 million award last month in E. Jean Carroll and faces the prospect of another verdict in the coming days that could be several times that amount, while dismantling parts of the business from which his wealth came.

That combination “would be a devastating financial blow” and could “have a significant impact” on his wealth, said Chris Mattei, a lawyer who has handled similar cases.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said Trump “built the world's largest properties and a hugely successful and unprecedented business,” and he called the lawsuits against him a “witch hunt.”

“Unjust verdicts will be appealed and all hoaxes will be defeated, because President Trump has done nothing wrong and the truth will prevail,” Cheung said.

Here's a look at the fast-approaching financial tsunami that Trump is facing.

How much does Trump owe Carroll?

Trump was fined $83.3 million on January 26 for repeated defamation of Carroll and said he planned to appeal as soon as possible. He is already appealing the $5 million verdict Carroll won against him last year for sexual abuse and defamation.

Will Trump have to pay while he appeals?

While the appeal could delay Carroll from collecting his money for years as he moves through the legal process, it doesn't stop Trump from having to come up with that money and more. Under federal court rules, civil defendants must provide security for damages while they appeal, and in New York, that includes a 9 percent annual interest rate.

To obtain the $5 million, Trump had to deposit $5.5 million into a legal fund, or 111% of the judgment amount.

Given the size of the new sentence, Trump may seek to use bail instead of posting the full amount, but this could still prove very costly, as bail bonds companies can charge up to $5 % of the judgment amount. For Trump, those non-refundable fees would amount to about $4 million, and he would still need to provide a significant amount of cash and collateral to secure bail.

“No one is going to issue Donald Trump an $83 million bond unless the full amount is guaranteed,” said Ron Kuby, a veteran New York lawyer. “That would be madness.

How much could he owe in the New York attorney general's civil fraud case?

When New York Attorney General Letitia James first sued Trump, his company and his top executives in 2022, she was seeking $250 million in damages for “repeated fraud” centered on Trump's financial statements . Last month, it increased the amount to $370 million. Trump and the company have denied any wrongdoing and maintain the matter is politically motivated.

Judge Arthur Engoron is expected to issue his ruling on how much Trump should pay within the next week, but he has already found that Trump and his executives have committed repeated and persistent fraud, which does not bode well for the team Trump.

What will happen if Trump appeals?

Trump has already said he would appeal if Engoron rules against him, but if he did, he would most likely still owe the full amount.

David Slarskey, a commercial litigation lawyer, said that New York state court, like federal court, requires a bond or bond and that given the likely size of the award, Trump will likely seek one. bail.

If James gets the full $370 million she's seeking, it could cost Trump up to $18 million in non-refundable fees to the bail bond company. And with an interest rate of 9%, the amount that would need to be invested would be around $400 million.

Mattei, who represented the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting in Connecticut in their defamation lawsuit against far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, said that if Trump and his company were hit with a judgment that went beyond its ability to pay, the company “could file for bankruptcy protection.”

Another possibility would be to liquidate assets to raise cash, a move the prosecutor's office would monitor to ensure it does not divert assets “for its own use rather than that of creditors,” Mattei said.

Adam Leitman Bailey, a New York real estate lawyer who has already sued Trump, said he would most likely have to pay 10% of the judgment in cash while using the property as collateral for the remaining amount. “He's running for president of the United States. He's not going anywhere.”

Kuby said any bond company would also want full collateral for this call. “It would be almost four times as crazy as doing it for $83 million with no guarantee,” he said.

If he loses the appeals, Carroll and the attorney general would be entitled to their full judgments, plus accrued interest before the appeal is decided.

If Trump wins, he will be able to get back the money he invested, plus interest, but he will lose the amount he has to pay to the bond company.

How much money does Trump have?

According to a 2021 financial statement that was entered into evidence in the fraud case, Trump had nearly $293.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. The prosecutors' office said that figure was artificially high and included $93 million in illiquid assets.

The statement, written during the pandemic, puts his net worth at $4.5 billion, a figure Trump maintains is far too low.

We didn't include the billions of dollars in brand value, Trump said of his financial statements in an October 2022 deposition. If I wanted to show you a good statement, I would have added maybe 10 billion dollars or something like that for the brand.

A report released last month by Engoron Monitor appointed to oversee the Trump Organization's financial dealings said the trust that holds the company's assets quietly transferred some of the money to Trump. I was not informed of the money transfers from the Trust and sent to Donald J. Trump, each exceeding $5 million and totaling more than $40 million, until my team conducted a review of the records bank accounts from the Trust's account, observer Barbara Jones said in January. 26 in a letter to the judge.

Kuby said that given the allegations in the AG's case, bond companies would likely want to do their own assessments and reviews of Trump's financial disclosures.

Can Trump use his campaign money to pay for judgments?

Trump used money from political action committees supporting his reelection campaign to pay his legal bills of more than $50 million in the past year alone, according to his latest campaign filings.

One of those PACs, Save America, started 2024 with just $5 million, which would have no impact on either award. Mattei said that if Trump wants to use more money from his campaign or donors or create a legal defense fund, he will need to be transparent about what he is doing.

“The important thing is what he discloses to his donors about how the money can be used. Money given to PACs supporting him can be used for legal defense purposes, but it's questionable whether it may be used for personal judgment.” he said.

What would this decision mean for the Trump Organization?

The company with close ties to Trump is made up of hundreds of small businesses. The Observer said in its court filing that it includes 415 separate business entities.

The AG's lawsuit sought to revoke the certificates of an unspecified number of companies that benefited from the fraudulent scheme and were controlled or owned by Trump. Engoron approved that request in a ruling before the trial and applied it to other current and former top executives at the company, including Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, former CFO Allen Weisselberg and former senior vice president Jeff McConney. He also ordered that a monitor be appointed to oversee the dissolution of limited liability companies (or LLCs).

It is unclear whether the ordinance applies only to LLCs or whether it would also apply to properties related to them. The judge said he would address the issue in a later order.

Slarskey said dissolution could “effectively be a death sentence for the company” and would “likely trigger liquidation proceedings”.

The dissolutions, coupled with the lack of available cash, could lead to defaults on properties that still have loans, and which can take on a life of their own. That triggers one default, which triggers another default, which triggers another fault,” he said.

Trump has already appealed Engoron's order regarding the certificates, and an appeals court has put the dissolutions on hold until it hears Trump's case.

Trump: My finances are strong

In a post Monday on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he was on solid financial footing.

Commercial properties are in default and litigation all over the world, except for my properties where the loans have been paid in full, no defaults, excellent and powerful financial statements with a strong protection clause, and I am being sued by NYSAG for loans from very lucky lenders,” he wrote. “This case should, for the good of our country, be dismissed.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-soon-face-400-million-legal-penalties-can-afford-rcna136363 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos