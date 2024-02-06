Rishi Sunak wishes King Charles a full and speedy recovery after his cancer diagnosis





RISHI Sunak wished the king “a full and speedy recovery” this evening. The Prime Minister said: “I have no doubt he will be back at full strength in no time and I know the whole country will wish him well.” 11 Rishi Sunak wished King Charles a 'full and speedy recovery' after his cancer diagnosis Credit: PA 11 The king was diagnosed with an unknown form of cancer Credit: Samir Hussein Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The whole country will support the King today. » Former Prime Minister Liz Truss added: “I send all my best wishes to His Majesty the King and the Royal Family as he undergoes his cancer treatment. “He will be in our thoughts and prayers. May God save the king!” What we know so far: Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “On behalf of the Labor Party, I wish Her Majesty all the best in her recovery. We look forward to seeing him back to full health soon.” Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said the king would “receive this news with duty, courage and good humor.” As the press release shows, he will think of others.” She added: “I join everyone sending him good wishes for his treatment. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MPs: “I know that the whole House will wish to join me in expressing our sympathies to His Majesty the King following the news this evening. “Our thoughts are, of course, with Her Majesty and her family, and we would all like to send her our best wishes for the success of her treatment and a speedy recovery following this evening's news.” US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said the diagnosis was incredibly sad news. US President Joe Biden has said he is concerned about the king's fate and plans to call him later. On X/Twitter he said: Entering a cancer diagnosis, treatment and survival takes hope and absolute courage. Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying for Her Majesty's speedy and full recovery. Former President Donald Trump said the king was a wonderful man, whom I knew well during my presidency. We are all praying for a speedy and full recovery. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who survived cancer, said: “We pray that it was detected early enough for him to continue his remarkable life of service to our country. 11 Buckingham Palace released a statement on the king's diagnosis Credit: Royal Family 11 Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson also expressed his sympathies Credit: PA 11 He was joined by fellow former Prime Minister Liz Truss. Credit: PA 11 Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer wished the king well on behalf of the Labor Party. Credit: AFP-Getty 11 Commons leader Penny Mordaunt said she knew the king would greet the news with “courage and cheerfulness”. Credit: Getty 11 The Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, told MPs he knew the whole House would join him in expressing sympathy for the king. Credit: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire 11 US President Joe Biden said he and his wife Jill would pray for the king's speedy recovery. Credit: AP 11 Former President Donald Trump also expressed his wish that the king would soon be in good health. Credit: Reuters 11 Cancer survivor Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he prayed the cancer would be detected early enough for Her Majesty to continue serving the country. Credit: Getty ROYAL OPERATIONS How the King and Kate's respective health battles played out: Tuesday January 16:Kate, 42, is secretly admitted to the London Clinic and undergoes abdominal surgery. Wednesday January 17:Kensington Palace announces the princess's operation and says she will remain in the private hospital for 10 to 14 days.

More than an hour later, Buckingham Palace announced that the king, 75, will undergo treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia and will be admitted to hospital in a few days. Thursday January 18:Prince William spends time at his wife's bedside, stepping away from the back entrance during the private, low-key visit. The Queen said the King was “well” and “looking forward to getting back to work” during a visit to the Aberdeen Art Gallery. Friday January 19:The King returns from Scotland with the Queen and heads to his Sandringham estate in Norfolk to rest before the procedure. Monday January 22:The Queen tells 86-year-old supporter Jessie Jackson that the King is “fine” and thanks her for asking, while she attends to her commitments in Swindon. Camilla urges the king to take it slowly. A close source told The Sun: “The Queen told him he needed to slow down a bit.” Thursday January 25:The king returns to London from Sandringham, ready to receive his treatment. Friday January 26:The King is admitted to the London clinic to treat an enlarged prostate and also visits the Princess of Wales, who is recovering in the same hospital. Sunday January 28: Queen Camilla arrives for her fourth visit on the third day of Charles' hospitalization. Monday January 29: King Charles leaves the hospital. Sunday February 4: Charles seen waving as he walks towards Sandringham Church

