Turkey mourns tens of thousands of deaths, surrounded by ruins from last year's earthquake





Millions of people in Turkey are mourning the loss of more than 53,000 friends, relatives and neighbors in last year's catastrophic earthquake.

ISTANBUL– Millions of people across Turkey will mourn the loss of more than 53,000 friends, relatives and neighbors on Tuesday following the catastrophic earthquake that struck the country a year ago. To mark what it calls the disaster of the century, the government has organized a series of events to commemorate the first anniversary of the disaster in southern Turkey. In Antakya, the capital of southern Hatay province, a minute of silence and tribute will be held next to the ruins of the 13th-century Ulu Mosque at 4:17 a.m. when the tremor struck. Hatay, located between the Mediterranean Sea and the Syrian border, was the hardest hit of the 11 southern provinces hit by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Including the 6,000 people killed in neighboring Syria, the earthquake caused more than 59,000 deaths. In Antakya, people will throw flowers into the Orontes River that runs through the city and hear a local orchestra play In the Wake of Those Who Departed, a composition created in memory of the victims. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the earthquake, to inspect the city's reconstruction work and relocate thousands of people who remain in tents and prefabricated containers. He will also help hand over completed houses to survivors, then spend the rest of the week visiting other towns in the earthquake zone. Opposition politicians are also visiting the region in droves, with Republican People's Party leader Ozgur Ozel attending commemorations in Hatay before heading to Gaziantep and Kahramanmaras.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/turkey-mourns-tens-thousands-dead-surrounded-ruins-years-106974682 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos