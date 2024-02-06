Imran Khan's absence fuels defiance and despair among Pakistani voters





(Bloomberg) — At a campaign office of Imran Khan's embattled political party in Lahore, Pakistan's second-largest city, workers remain defiant about holding elections later this week, even as the former Prime Minister is in prison and another ex-leader, Nawaz Sharif. , is the favorite to take power.

We will not panic, Tasawar Farooq, 38, said in an office interview before Thursday's vote. We will fully compete with them.

One of Farooq's brothers, a politician from the Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party, is on trial in a military court for his alleged involvement in an attack on government and military buildings after the first arrest of the former cricket star last May. . Another is running in his place as an independent candidate, the only option for Khan's supporters after a court barred them from contesting elections under the PTI banner.

But despite this confidence, PTI party activists are not sure that the office will be closed. Khan has been convicted in several cases he says are politically motivated and is receiving new prison sentences every day. On Saturday, a court sentenced him and his wife to seven years in prison for illegal marriage, his third conviction in the past week.

With Imran Khan behind bars, what's next for Pakistan? :QuickTake

In Pakistan, around 129 million voters are heading to the polls, amid a radically changed political landscape compared to the last elections in 2018. The country's politics are in flux since Khan was removed in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April 2022 after an argument with the army. which prompted him to hold rallies and mobilize his millions of young supporters until the government and military took action.

Khan's party is now gutted, its remaining candidates can no longer run under the PTI name, and are not even allowed to use its symbol, a cricket bat, to help illiterate voters choose. Another political heavyweight, three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, 74, returned from exile in London, was acquitted of corruption charges and is running for prime minister again. His revival is widely seen as blessed by the military, as a way to counter Khan's popularity.

Yet despite all these changes, some things remain the same. Analysts say the military, which has ruled Pakistan directly or indirectly for much of the country's history, is more powerful and involved in politics than ever.

The nuclear-armed country of more than 240 million people is important to regional and global stability, and its economy remains fragile, with inflation at 28 percent and $25 billion in foreign debt repayments due to during the fiscal year beginning in July. The latest International Monetary Fund bailout program, Pakistan's 23rd since its independence in 1947, expires in March, making negotiating a new deal the new prime minister's top priority.

At a gathering of Pakistan's business elite in Karachi last week, many respondents said they predicted a hung parliament and then a weak coalition government. Most expect it to be led by Sharif or his brother Shehbaz, also a former prime minister. They described the current army chief, Asim Munir, as a hafiz, someone who knows the Quran by heart, and all agreed that he was the real power in Pakistan.

The military did not respond to a request for comment. In November 2022, a former army chief said that the army had decided not to interfere in political affairs.

For emerging and frontier markets fund manager FIM Partners, the base case is that the new prime minister will continue Pakistan's reforms. Pakistan's dollar bonds have rallied in the run-up to the election, with bonds gaining 9% last month, putting them among the best performers in the world. They have returned almost 100% in 2023. The country's benchmark stock index has gained more than 50% since late June, when Pakistan got the IMF bailout. The rupee rose more than 2% over the period, making it Asia's best-performing currency.

If Nawaz Sharif returns as prime minister, he will face two challenges, according to Madiha Afzal, a foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institution. One is to deal with Pakistan's economic problems, particularly soaring inflation, she says. The other manages its relations with a reinforced army.

With Khan in jail, Sharif's main challenger, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is someone who also knows how bad being a high-profile politician in Pakistan can go. His mother, Benazir Bhutto, a two-time prime minister, was assassinated during a political rally in 2007. His father, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was removed as prime minister in a military coup and then executed in 1979.

Khan may be out of the picture, but he still has the highest pre-election approval rating of 57 percent, according to the latest Gallup Pakistan survey released in January. This compares to 52% for Nawaz Sharif and 35% for 35-year-old Bhutto Zardari.

A wild card lies in the more than 200 PTI members, like Farooq's brother, who are running as independents. There are 266 directly elected seats in the National Assembly, meaning a party would need to win 134 to secure a majority. If the PTI independents cumulatively secure a majority, the next question will be whether they are allowed to form a government.

It is more likely that other parties will try to poach them, with the military also pressuring them to join a particular coalition, according to Niaz Murtaza, a political economist and columnist for Dawn, Pakistan's largest English-language newspaper.

Everyone will be ready with their nets out, Murtaza said. Elected lawmakers could switch allegiances to whoever offers the highest offer, he said.

It is also unclear whether PTI supporters will turn out in large numbers or boycott the elections, analysts say.

The process of finalizing the government will take until the end of the month, which could fuel political and market uncertainty if there is no clear winner.

In Lahore, in the heart of Sharif, Muhammad Naeem, 50, a local travel agent, says he knows what to expect if Nawaz Sharif becomes prime minister again: better infrastructure and incentives for the business world.

Another potential implication of Sharif's return is improved relations with India. The politician has sought to improve ties with Pakistan's main rival. In 2014, he attended the inauguration ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Mods in New Delhi. The following year, Modi made a surprise visit to Lahore.

He made things better here, Naeem said of Sharif. People are smart, they will only vote for someone who has delivered on their promises.

At the end of the street, three young men sitting in front of a shrine are divided. One supports Khan's party, the other Sharifs and the other a far-right religious group.

Nawaz Sharif, we have already given three or four chances, said Abdul Aleem, 21, a student. One more chance will be too many.

Then a man leans out of a rickshaw to make his preference known. Imran Khan, Zindabad! » he proclaims in Urdu. Long live Imran Khan.

Pakistan's youth, Khan's big supporters, are disillusioned with the electoral system, according to Amna Kausar, senior projects director at the Pakistan Institute for Legislative Development and Transparency. People aged 18 to 35 make up more than 40% of eligible voters, and over the past eight elections, on average only 31% of them have cast ballots, the think tank said.

If you ask any student at the university, they will tell you I want to move abroad, said Alizan Mary Gill, 21, a psychology student at Forman Christian College in Lahore.

Few expect large-scale political unrest from Khan's supporters after the crackdown on PTI protesters in May. The party has faced restrictions on holding physical rallies and has moved much of its campaign online. It even uses artificial intelligence to write and deliver speeches in Khan's voice. Supporters also adopt Prisoner No. 804 Khan's prison tag as a rallying call.

And back at the campaign office, Farooq also shows courage in the face of PTI's predicament.

They're trying to finish the party, he said. But the holidays don't disappear like that.

