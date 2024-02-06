PM Narendra Modi in Goa India Energy Week 2024 Permanent Campus NIT ONGC Sea Survival Center Viksit Bharat Viksit Goa 2047





PM Modi in Goa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Goa on Tuesday where he will unveil several important projects and initiatives aimed at strengthening India's energy sector and promoting all-round development in the region. He will inaugurate the India Energy Week 2024, inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs. 1,330 crores under the Viksit Goa 2047 programme, and also inaugurate the permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology, Goa. PM Modi's Goa Agenda: 10:30 a.m.: Inauguration of the ONGC Sea Survival Center

10:45 a.m.: Inauguration of India Energy Week 2024

2:45 p.m.: Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047 program. The day's agenda will begin at 10:30 am, as the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate the ONGC Sea Survival Centre. Developed as a state-of-the-art integrated sea survival training centre, this facility is intended to elevate the Indian sea survival training ecosystem to global standards, with the capacity to train 10,000 to 15,000 personnel annually, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). . PM Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week 2024 Then, at 10:45 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate India Energy Week 2024, as part of the government's commitment to achieving energy self-sufficiency. The event, scheduled to take place from February 6 to 9 in Goa, is set to become India's largest and only comprehensive energy exhibition and conference. “It will be India’s largest and unique energy exhibition and conference, bringing together the entire energy value chain, and will serve as a catalyst for India’s energy transition goals. The Prime Minister will hold a roundtable discussion with CEOs and experts from the global oil and gas sector. “, said the Prime Minister's Office. The week-long event is expected to see the participation of 17 energy ministers from various countries, with over 35,000 participants and 900 exhibitors. Notably, six dedicated national pavilions from Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Russia, UK and USA, along with a Make in India pavilion, will showcase breakthrough solutions designed by MSMEs Indians, according to the press release. ALSO READ | 'Jo Loota Hai Lautana Padega': PM Modi responds to Oppn allegations on ED and CBI action PM Modi at Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047 In the afternoon, at 2:45 p.m., Prime Minister Modi will participate in the Viksit Bharat programme, Viksit Goa 2047, inaugurating projects worth over Rs. 1,330 million. Among these projects is the permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology, Goa, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to meet the academic and residential needs of students, faculty and staff. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new campus of the National Institute of Water Sports, offering 28 tailor-made courses to promote the development of nautical and water rescue activities. Besides, it will inaugurate a 100 TPD integrated waste management facility in South Goa, designed for scientific processing of wet and dry waste, with a 500 KW solar power plant, the PMO informed. “The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the passenger cable car, as well as associated tourism activities, connecting Panaji and Reis Magos. He will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a 100 MLD water treatment plant in the south of Goa,” he said. As part of the visit, Prime Minister Modi will distribute appointment orders to 1,930 new recruits of the Rozgar Mela-led government and hand over sanction letters to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes. Subscribe and follow ABP live on Telegram: https://t.me/officialabplive

