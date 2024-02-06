Politics
Modi in lok sabha: PM Modi predicts at least 370 seats for BJP, over 400 for NDA in upcoming LS polls
“I can gauge the mood of the nation, it will definitely give the NDA more than 400 seats and the BJP at least 370 seats,” the Prime Minister said in response to the debate in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks following the speech Of the president.
He said the government's third term was not too far away.
“There are at most 100-125 days left,” he said, referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “Abki baar,” Modi said, and BJP members joined him in unison to say “400 paar.”
“Even Kharge ji is saying the same thing,” Modi said referring to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's statement in Rajya Sabha.
He said the third term of the NDA would be the one which will see big decisions and lay the foundation for the next 1,000 years. Prime Minister Modi tore into the Congress, attacking it on the issue of dynastic politics and saying that it had a good opportunity to play a good opposition role, but had failed in that role. He said some opposition leaders wanted to change parliamentary seats, while others were considering moving to Rajya Sabha.
“I appreciate the resolution adopted by the opposition. Every word of their speeches confirmed my confidence and that of the country that they have decided to stay there (in opposition) for a long time,” Modi said, accusing Congress of being responsible for this decision. the current state of the opposition.
“For several decades you were sitting here (on the Treasury benches), but now you have decided to stay here (on the Opposition benches) for several decades.
“The people will bless you and keep you there. You will reach greater heights and will soon be seen in the public galleries (of the House),” the Prime Minister said.
Modi said the budget session was a good opportunity to make constructive suggestions, but opposition members missed a good opportunity.
“You have left the country disillusioned… The leaders have changed but it is still the same scenario,” he said.
The opposition could have conveyed a message to the people in an election year, Modi said, adding that the Congress was responsible for the current state of the opposition.
“The Congress had a good opportunity to play a good role of opposition, but it failed in this role. There are other young people in the opposition, but they were not allowed to express themselves afraid that it will overshadow a particular person,” Modi said in an apparent speech. reference to Rahul Gandhi.
The prime minister said Congress may soon have to “shut up shop” because of its attempts to launch the same product over and over again.
“It's election time and you should have worked a little harder, brought something new and sent a message to the people. However, you failed miserably. Let me teach you exactly that.
“The Congress party is responsible for the current situation of the opposition. The Congress had the opportunity to become a good opposition. However, it has failed to fulfill its responsibility in the last ten years… ” Modi said in Lok Sabha.
(You can now subscribe to our Economic Times WhatsApp channel)
|
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/elections/lok-sabha/india/pm-modi-predicts-at-least-370-seats-for-bjp-over-400-for-nda-in-next-ls-polls/articleshow/107433095.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Modi in lok sabha: PM Modi predicts at least 370 seats for BJP, over 400 for NDA in upcoming LS polls
- King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says
- Bollywood Beats That Match Libra Traits
- USC's JuJu Watkins takes home the National, Pac-12 Womens Basketball Weekly Awards
- The 6 biggest trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week
- News | City of West Hollywood
- February 5, 2024 Israel-Hamas War
- VALENTINE’S DAY BOLLYWOOD PARTY | BUMBLE BASH | LAUNCH PARTY tickets on Thursday February 15 | GOAT Events UK
- Police apologize to the alleged victim in an ice hockey sexual assault case
- Best of Grizzard – Men's Fashion Guide
- Feud between Philippine presidents and Duterte deepens
- Complete list of 2023 Dorian Film Awards nominations – The Hollywood Reporter