Modi in lok sabha: PM Modi predicts at least 370 seats for BJP, over 400 for NDA in upcoming LS polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that the NDA would get over 400 seats and the BJP would win at least 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Modi said he was convinced that the opposition parties had lost the courage to contest elections and decided to stay on the opposition benches for a long time.“I can gauge the mood of the nation, it will definitely give the NDA more than 400 seats and the BJP at least 370 seats,” the Prime Minister said in response to the debate in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks following the speech Of the president.He said the government's third term was not too far away.“There are at most 100-125 days left,” he said, referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “Abki baar,” Modi said, and BJP members joined him in unison to say “400 paar.”

“Even Kharge ji is saying the same thing,” Modi said referring to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's statement in Rajya Sabha.

He said the third term of the NDA would be the one which will see big decisions and lay the foundation for the next 1,000 years. Prime Minister Modi tore into the Congress, attacking it on the issue of dynastic politics and saying that it had a good opportunity to play a good opposition role, but had failed in that role. He said some opposition leaders wanted to change parliamentary seats, while others were considering moving to Rajya Sabha.

“I appreciate the resolution adopted by the opposition. Every word of their speeches confirmed my confidence and that of the country that they have decided to stay there (in opposition) for a long time,” Modi said, accusing Congress of being responsible for this decision. the current state of the opposition.

“For several decades you were sitting here (on the Treasury benches), but now you have decided to stay here (on the Opposition benches) for several decades.

“The people will bless you and keep you there. You will reach greater heights and will soon be seen in the public galleries (of the House),” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said the budget session was a good opportunity to make constructive suggestions, but opposition members missed a good opportunity.

“You have left the country disillusioned… The leaders have changed but it is still the same scenario,” he said.

The opposition could have conveyed a message to the people in an election year, Modi said, adding that the Congress was responsible for the current state of the opposition.

“The Congress had a good opportunity to play a good role of opposition, but it failed in this role. There are other young people in the opposition, but they were not allowed to express themselves afraid that it will overshadow a particular person,” Modi said in an apparent speech. reference to Rahul Gandhi.

The prime minister said Congress may soon have to “shut up shop” because of its attempts to launch the same product over and over again.

“It's election time and you should have worked a little harder, brought something new and sent a message to the people. However, you failed miserably. Let me teach you exactly that.

“The Congress party is responsible for the current situation of the opposition. The Congress had the opportunity to become a good opposition. However, it has failed to fulfill its responsibility in the last ten years… ” Modi said in Lok Sabha.

