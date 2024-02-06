Chinese stocks rebound as Beijing steps up efforts to stem rout

(Bloomberg) — Chinese stocks rallied as Beijing stepped up efforts to stem the rout with a series of policy announcements, including committing state funds to boost stock purchases.

The onshore benchmark CSI 300 index rose as much as 2.8% on Tuesday, providing respite to investors who have had to deal with wild market swings over the past two sessions. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, made up of major Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, jumped more than 4%.

Hopes are also growing for more concerted efforts to boost stocks as regulators plan to brief President Xi Jinping on the market as early as Tuesday. Stocks started the day higher as Central Huijin Investment Ltd., the unit that owns the Chinese government's stakes in major financial institutions, said it would continue to increase its holdings of exchange-traded funds. This was quickly followed by the securities regulator's pledge to step up efforts to guide long-term funds into market entry.

Huijin's announcement will guide and encourage more funds to buy and also confirm recent market speculation about more state purchases, said Zhou Nan, chief investment officer at Long Hui Fund Management. The room for further decline is very limited, but the market could continue to fluctuate before the bottom can solidify.

The rise comes after Chinese stocks suffered devastating losses, with the CSI 300 closing Friday at its lowest level in five years. Traders have struggled to find a bottom point in this rout as economic and geopolitical risks continue to pile up, while authorities have so far failed to confirm a stock bailout fund highly anticipated.

Policymakers have been more vocal about their support for the market recently, but concrete measures have been lacking. The securities watchdog vowed this week to punish perpetrators of malicious short-selling and put an end to illegal behavior that hampers the stability of stock trading. Authorities are also seeking to address risks related to margin calls and stock pledges.

A more proactive stance by regulators draws comparisons to actions taken during the 2015 debacle, when they curbed speculative trading, targeted market manipulation and caused some investors to avoid stock sales. Yet at the time, stocks took months to bottom out, and peaked at a level far lower than in 2015, portending an uphill battle ahead for Beijing this time around.

We found ourselves in this situation before in 2015 and early 2016, facing similar challenges, such as economic slowdown and deleveraging, which froze market confidence, said Linda Lam, head of equity advisory for North Asia to the Private Banking Union. Looking back, this was not a V-shaped market recovery that materialized in a matter of days. It will take time, in terms of months, for investors to regain confidence.

Buying by state-backed funds has been closely watched by investors as the selling intensified this year. The total amount of capital inflows into a handful of ETFs tracking key indicators hit a record in January and was more than five times the overall amount seen in July 2015, when the so-called national team intervened to stem the rout.

It is the first time since October that Central Huijin, a unit of wealth fund China Investment Corp. of 1.4 trillion dollars, announces that it is buying more ETFs. The most purchased ETFs so far this year include large-cap focused ETFs such as the Huatai-Pinebridge CSI 300 and E Fund CSI 300, as well as the E Fund ChiNext Price Index ETF and ChinaAMC ETF CSI Science and Technology Innovation Board 50.

China is also tightening trading restrictions on domestic institutional investors as well as some offshore units, Bloomberg News reported, as policymakers seek to halt the market swoon that has seen the CSI 300 index fall by more than 40 % from its February 2021 peak. Authorities this week imposed caps on some brokerages' cross-border total return swaps with their clients, limiting a channel that can be used by China-based investors to sell at discovered Hong Kong stocks.

The national team bought about 70 billion yuan ($9.7 billion) of domestic Chinese stocks over the past month, according to estimates by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which did not provide details on the how it arrived at these figures.

The widening scope of ETF purchases may also suggest they are expanding to smaller-cap ETFs like the CSI 500 or CSI 1000, said Willer Chen, an analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia. In the long run, reform and policy would be most important to ultimately support the market. Overall, it's all about macroeconomic recovery and stability.

The GF CSI 1000 ETF, which tracks the small-cap CSI 1000 index, saw its trading volume reach a record high on Tuesday.

–With help from Olivia Tam, Charlotte Yang and Felix Tam.

