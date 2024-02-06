From Joko Widodo to Gibran Rakabuming Raka





In the city of Surakarta, Indonesia, nestled among bustling markets and winding streets, lives an embodiment of the city's history and resilience. Sarti, a 67-year-old pedicab driver, has been roaming Solo's terrain for more than four decades. His days are filled with hard work, his income often barely reaching a dollar a day. Despite the difficulties, Sarti displays an air of pride and gratitude, particularly to the city's former mayor, Joko Widodo, currently President of Indonesia. A tale of two mayors Widodo, affectionately known as Jokowi, left a lasting impact on Solo's struggling population during his tenure as mayor. His direct help and financial assistance was a beacon of hope for many, including Sarti. However, the pedicab driver's affection for Jokowi does not extend to his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who took over as mayor in 2020. Solo political lineage Now, at 36, Gibran is entering a broader political scene as a vice-presidential candidate in the upcoming elections scheduled for February 14. His running mate is none other than former general Prabowo Subianto, which marks his third attempt at the election. presidency. Solo's political lineage resonates with some, while others, like Sarti, have divergent views. Personal experiences and political perspectives What sets Sarti's view apart from others is not a deep understanding of political programs or policies, but personal experience of city leaders. Its narrative not only sheds light on the political dynamics of Solo, but also highlights the personal experiences of its citizens and their relationships with their leaders.

