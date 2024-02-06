MP CM meets PM Modi ahead of February 11 visit to Jhabua





Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a meeting in New Delhi on February 5, 2024 | Photo credit: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi days before the latter's scheduled visit to the state to launch the BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign. Mr. Yadav visited Mr. Modi at Parliament in the middle of the ongoing Budget session. Today I paid a courtesy call on respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Parliament, he said in an article on X. Besides Mr. Modi, Mr. Yadav also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda. Mr. Yadav's meeting with the Prime Minister comes ahead of Mr. Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district to take part in a tribal rally on February 11, marking the launch of the BJP's election campaign. After Monday's meeting, Mr Yadav said Mr Modi had expressed satisfaction with the functioning of the state government. He expressed satisfaction with the functioning of the government and gave his blessing for the government to function well, do the work of all people and pay attention to development work. He said he would always support our good deeds, Mr. Yadav told reporters outside Parliament. A source in the BJP state unit said plans for Mr. Modi's upcoming visit and programs were also discussed. The CM must also have briefed the Prime Minister and other senior leaders about the party's preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, the leader said. Meanwhile, BJP state unit president VD Sharma, general secretary (organization) Hitanand Sharma, along with BJP state in-charge for Lok Sabha elections Mahendra Singh and co-in-charge Satish Upadhyay, visited Jhabua to take stock of the preparations for the election of Mr Modis Visit. Addressing a meeting of party workers, MVD Sharma asked them to address the public from the neighboring 15 Assembly constituencies as well as prominent personalities from the tribal community. The BJP source also said Mr Modi's launch of the campaign from Jhabua, a tribal-dominated region, was aimed at solidifying support from the community which had backed the BJP in the recent Assembly elections. Mr. Yadav has visited the national capital several times to hold talks with the BJP top brass since he was appointed chief minister in December 2023, after the party won the Assembly elections. On January 29, Mr. Yadav was in New Delhi to meet Mr. Nadda and various Union ministers.

