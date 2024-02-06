Election in Indonesia: the four-fingered salute and how Jokowi promoted its spread

February 6, 2024

JAKARTA – For months, Indonesia's three presidential candidates have been holding up signs matching their election registration numbers, but now a new four-fingered movement has gone viral.

It signals voters to choose either candidate No. 1, Mr. Anies Baswedan, or candidate No. 3, Mr. Ganjar Pranowo.

The campaign is the latest move to sideline the current front-runner and No. 2 candidate, Mr. Prabowo Subianto, who is seen as enjoying the support of President Joko Widodos.

Mr. John Muhammad, Chairman of the Green Party of Indonesia, launched the campaign on January 25 with an Instagram post that stated: Four fingers, express your choice to avoid Prabowo-Gibran.

In less than a week, Mr. John's Instagram post garnered more than 15,000 likes. The numbers are even higher on

Mr Prabowo is running with Mayor Solo Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is Mr Widodos' eldest son.

Mr. Gibran's candidacy for vice president has been controversial, as Indonesia's Constitutional Court issued a special ruling in October 2023 that effectively allowed him to run despite being under 40, the minimum age required to run for office. He was also accused of disrespectful behavior during official debates and campaign violations.

But what really sparked the movement was the perception that Mr. Widodo, or Jokowi as he is commonly known, was interfering in the elections in an attempt to gain support for his son's list, observers told The Straits Times.

Mr. Made Supriatma, a visiting scholar at the Yusof Ishak Institute at ISEAS, limited the remarks to Mr. Widodo, saying on January 24 that he could openly support and campaign for candidates participating in the presidential election of February 14th. He said this with his potential successor at his side.

The president clarified in a recorded statement two days later that he was simply responding to journalists who had asked him questions about the ministers participating in the elections.

He stressed that his remarks should not be taken out of context and showed a large piece of paper indicating how the president and vice president are allowed to participate in election campaigns, according to Indonesian law.

Critics and some netizens have accused Mr. Widodo of using his position to convince people to vote for Mr. Prabowo.

The perceived injustice fueling the emergence of the four-fingered movement is rooted in the belief that Jokowi manipulated legal interpretations to favor specific candidates, Made said.

Five days after the president's comments on January 24, he was seen eating bakso (meatball soup) at a roadside stand with Mr. Prabowo. They met for dinner in Jakarta on January 5 as well as another meeting that was publicized.

Mr Widodo was also reported to the election watchdog, after his wife sparked controversy for allegedly performing the Prabowo-Gibrans two-fingered salute on January 23.

Critics also say Mr. Widodo deployed populist programs allegedly to support Mr. Prabowos' presidential bid. These range from El Nino-related cash aid for low-income households to the first pay rise for civil servants in five years.

At this point, the president appears to be going all out to publicly support a candidate, eager to secure a first-round result. After all, we are at the last leg of the race, said Mr. Edbert Gani Suryahudaya of Indonesia's Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Mr. Edbert, a researcher in the center's politics and social change department, was referring to Indonesian law which states that a presidential candidate must obtain a simple majority or more than 50 percent of the vote to win.

If that doesn't happen, the top two candidates will go to a runoff in June.

Surveys carried out in recent months indicate that none of the candidates is able to obtain the required majority of more than half of the votes. The Prabowo-Gibran ticket, although in the lead, hovers around the 40 percent mark.

Some observers believe that if Mr. Prabowo does not win in the first round, the first place could go to Mr. Anies or Mr. Ganjar, who should consolidate their votes in the second round.

Supporters of the four-fingered movement are primarily pro-democracy activists protesting what they see as the current administration's history of controversial policies and decisions, said Mr. Beltsazar Krisetya, a senior researcher at Safer Internet CSIS Lab.

These include legal amendments made in 2019 that they say weakened the country's anti-corruption agency and a controversial omnibus law on job creation published in 2022.

Therefore, protesting the president's actions during election periods is not an isolated movement, but rather a continuation of protests that have snowballed since the early days of the administration, he said.

Of the four-finger campaign, he added: The movement started, in my opinion, a little too late for it to meaningfully shape the trajectory of the election.

Associate Professor Leonard Sebastian of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies believes that the movement will make no difference to the final outcome of the elections. Such gadgets are only marketable to urban voters, especially more educated voters, he said.

In smaller towns and rural areas, Mr. Widodos' perceived interference does not spark as much outrage. Professor Leonard said: At the local level, no one really cares.

Mr. Edbert noted that the movement's early supporters are mainly those who already oppose Prabowo and therefore cannot make a difference at the ballot box.

However, it could serve to boost the confidence of Anies and Ganjar's supporters, encouraging them to actively participate in the voting process and become part of the larger movement.