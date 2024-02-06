Xi Jinping set to discuss China's stock market with financial regulators





Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to receive a briefing from Chinese financial market regulators, according to people with knowledge of the matter, underscoring the urgency for Beijing to support the country's plummeting stocks. Regulators, led by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, plan to brief senior executives on market conditions and the latest policy initiatives as early as Tuesday, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private . The schedule is subject to change, the people said. It is unclear whether any new support measures will result from the meeting. The move highlights growing pressure on Chinese authorities to halt a slide in stocks after piecemeal measures taken in recent months failed to improve investor confidence. About $7 trillion in value has been wiped from Chinese and Hong Kong stocks since their 2021 highs. Authorities issued a series of supportive announcements Tuesday, including a pledge by Central Huijin Investment Ltd., the unit that owns the Chinese government's stakes in major financial institutions, to buy more exchange-traded funds to maintain the proper functioning of the capital market. Every effort will be made to maintain stable market operations, the CSRC said in a later comment. Xi has shown signs of growing involvement in the country's financial and economic policies, including making an unprecedented visit to the central bank late last year. Authorities have worked tirelessly in recent months to find market rescue measures, close sources said. The securities regulator worked weekends and the National Financial Regulation Administration convened at least a dozen meetings over the past two months on stabilizing capital markets, according to the sources. The CSRC and NFRA did not immediately respond to Bloomberg's requests for comment. Authorities this week tightened trading restrictions, barring some quantitative hedge funds from placing sell orders and others from reducing their stock positions in their market-neutral leveraged funds, in an effort to stem losses on stocks. The securities regulator also said Monday it will guide brokerages to adjust their margin call levels and maintain flexible liquidation lines to limit forced liquidations. Previous efforts have included limiting short selling as well as state purchases of shares of the country's largest banks, while a $278 billion equity stabilization fund was also considered. These measures have done little to restore investor confidence, which has been shaken in recent years by the economic slowdown as well as Xi's increasing control over private businesses and widespread repression. The country's small-cap stocks fell more than 6% on Monday to their lowest level since 2018, while the benchmark CSI 300 index fell to a five-year low earlier this month. Investors could brace for more losses ahead of a week-long Lunar New Year holiday, as traders reduce their positions over fears that risks ranging from geopolitical tensions to weak consumption could worsen markets' free fall once exchanges resumed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/world/xi-jinping-set-to-discuss-china-stock-market-with-financial-regulators-18984331.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos