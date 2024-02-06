England's King Charles diagnosed with cancer

England's King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announced.

The Palace confirmed that the illness, which is not prostate cancer, was discovered while the king was being treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate.

King Charles began a regular treatment program, but was advised to postpone his public-facing duties.

The Palace declined to confirm the type of cancer.

Britain's Prince Harry has spoken with the king about his cancer diagnosis and will travel to the United Kingdom to see him in the coming days, a source close to Harry said.

The King leaves the London Clinic on January 29 after spending three nights in hospital following treatment for an enlarged prostate (Victoria Jones/PA)

He will continue to work behind the scenes on state affairs and official documents, and returned to London from Sandringham on Monday to begin his outpatient treatment.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostatic enlargement, another area of ​​concern was noted.

Subsequent diagnostic tests identified a form of cancer.

Her Majesty today began a program of regular treatments, during which doctors advised her to postpone speaking to the public.

Throughout this period, Her Majesty will continue to deal with state affairs and administrative formalities as usual.

The King thanks his medical team for their rapid intervention, made possible thanks to his recent hospitalization.

He remains completely positive about his treatment and hopes to return to full public duties as soon as possible.

Her Majesty chose to share her diagnosis to avoid speculation and in the hope that it may help the public understand all those affected by cancer around the world.

King Charles III leaves the London Clinic in central London after spending three nights receiving medical treatment following treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Tributes

Irish President Michael D. Higgins said he was “very sorry and concerned to hear today's statement regarding King Charles' medical diagnosis.”

“The President extended his best wishes, on behalf of the people of Ireland, to King Charles for his medical treatment and full recovery, and to Queen Camilla and her family,” he added.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished the king a full and speedy recovery and said he would undoubtedly regain full strength soon after Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer.

Former British prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss sent their best wishes to the king.

Northern Ireland Prime Minister Michelle O'Neill wished the king a speedy and full recovery.

I am very sorry to learn of King Charles' illness and I wish him good luck with his treatment, as well as a speedy and complete recovery, she posted on X.

Mr Sunak's immediate predecessors at Number 10, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, also sent their best wishes to the King, with Mr Johnson saying: The whole country will support the King today.

Mr. Johnson wrote on X: The whole country will support the king today. Best wishes to Charles III for a speedy and complete recovery.

Ms Truss said: “We send our best wishes to His Majesty the King and the Royal Family as he undergoes his cancer treatment. He will be in our thoughts and prayers.

May God save the king!

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, said that for Charles, a workaholic who often worked until midnight on his papers, his recent health problems would mean he would have to take it more slowly now.

“His body will tell him he has to do it, and Camilla definitely will,” she said. “I think he's been mentally exhausted since the Queen's death. It hasn't been a let-up for him since then.”

With Queen Margrethe II of Denmark abdicating last month in favor of her son King Frederik X after 52 years on the throne, Seward said there was no chance Charles would follow suit.

“Absolutely not, 100% no,” she said.

Charles, 75, was discharged from the London Clinic a week ago after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The shock news is the latest health scare to hit the royal family in early 2024, following the King's hospitalization, the Princess of Wales' major abdominal surgery and Sarah, Duchess of Wales' skin cancer diagnosis York.

Buckingham Palace announced on January 16 that the king would undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate, but that the condition was benign.

The Palace announced Monday at 6 p.m. the king's cancer diagnosis.

Charles, who came to the throne just 17 months ago, was last seen on Sunday attending church in Sandringham.