Voters trust Erdogan to rebuild after Turkey earthquake

I heard the most harrowing story about Turkey's worst ever natural disaster a few weeks after it happened.

We reached the point where we walked through the devastated streets in silence, without daring to dislodge the rubble or utter a sound. We didn't want the people trapped below to hear a sound, because if they did, they would call us. There was simply nothing we could do to help them.

These words belong not to a survivor, but to a reporter sent to cover the aftermath.

Thousands of people, many of whom we will never know, survived the initial tremor that struck shortly after four in the morning. We know this from the phone calls, WhatsApp messages and screams coming from those trapped under the rubble of what was once their bedroom.

A collapsed building in Hatay, southern Turkey. EPA

Indeed, one of those who reportedly called for help was a lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Yakup Tas. He and his family died at their home in the town of Adiyaman.

It was the result of two tremors, the largest of which measured 7.8, a magnitude never before recorded in Turkey. The two earthquakes occurred nine hours apart.

This helps explain why the scale of the devastation was so vast. More than 50,000 people died. More than 100,000 people were injured. Many others who survived suddenly have nowhere to live, because three-quarters of a million homes have collapsed or been damaged beyond repair, according to the government department overseeing the reconstruction efforts.

Perhaps no country could have been fully prepared for a natural disaster like this, but there is consensus across Turkey that the initial response was not fast enough. One of the unbearable tragedies caused by the colossal earthquakes in February last year was that help did not arrive quickly enough.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself said this five days after the earthquake when he told reporters during a visit to the disaster zone: Our interventions have not reached the pace we want.

It was true. Additional heavy machinery capable of lifting the rubble took days to reach the area. There was a shortage of basic supplies like food, water, and fuel, and often the aid and volunteers that arrived were sent to places where the needs were not necessarily the most urgent.

Events in the southeast have focused political attention on the opposite, most populous end of the country: Istanbul.

Then there was poor coordination. There were times when government agencies, charities and individuals seemed to compete in rescue efforts. This meant that some places received an overabundance of attention, while other areas, like those devastated streets traveled by journalists, echoed with voices calling for help that would never come.

A year has passed and tours of the disaster area have resumed. This time, the ministers are in a triumphant mood: On Saturday, the keys to the first rebuilt houses were handed over to earthquake victims whose names were drawn in Turkey's southernmost city, Antakya.

Inevitably, given the mammoth task of rebuilding, not everyone who lost their homes has yet regained one. Several thousand people live in temporary guest houses, shipping containers and tents are still in use.

Last year, Mr Erdogan's pre-election promise was to build 319,000 homes within 12 months of the disaster. The pledge has only been partially fulfilled: 46,000 homes are ready so far, and this week the president said he hoped to quadruple that figure by the end of 2024.

The provinces that make up the disaster zone are a political microcosm of Turkey: Mr. Erdogan and the AKP are a dominant force, as they have been for the past two decades, but the parties representing the center left, the nationalists opposition, religious conservatives and Kurds were all there shouting.

Türkiye-SYRIA-EARTHQUAKE Cracks in a farm in Kahramanmaras, epicenter of the first magnitude 7.8 earthquake, in southeastern Turkey. AFP

Just 12 weeks after the disaster, they had the opportunity to respond to ineffective relief efforts. Voters chose not to accept it. It was a clear sign that they were seeing Mr. Erdogan, not his rival, who had also promised a reconstruction effort, but not in the same time frame as the best hope they had of rebuilding their lives.

Another opportunity will present itself at the end of next month, when local mayors, assemblies and neighborhood leaders vote. So there are few signs of radical electoral change either.

Yet events in the southeast have served to focus political minds on the opposite, more populous end of the country: Istanbul. The sprawling metropolis was last hit by an earthquake of similar magnitude in 1999, when official figures put the death toll at 20,000. Most experts expect another shock of the same magnitude within three decades.

The prophesied Great Istanbul Earthquake would strike a city of around 16 million people, many of whom live in unsafe housing. Mehmet Ozhaseki, Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, said last year that a tenth of the city's six million households were in grave danger and needed to change immediately. It is also a part of the country which, unlike the southeast, is close to the sea, which poses a significant tsunami risk.

This is why the two favorites in the Istanbul mayoral election on March 31 have placed earthquake preparedness at the center of their campaign.

The promises of Mr. Erdogan's candidate, Murat Kurum, closely resemble those of the president: He promises to build hundreds of thousands of new earthquake-resistant homes during a single five-year term as mayor.

In doing so, he hopes to unseat incumbent President Ekrem Imamoglu, a member of the Republican People's Party (CHP), who says it is still unclear how vulnerable Istanbul is to an earthquake because its municipal teams do not were unable to inspect the existing buildings.

He claims the government is obstructing this work; Mr. Kurum makes an identical statement about the municipal institutions headed by Mr. Imamoglu. The two men represent one side or the other of the main line that divides everyone in Turkey today: do you support Mr. Erdogan or are you against him?

Ultimately, it will be up to voters to decide which side they promise to believe in the election and, when the Istanbul earthquake inevitably hits, who they will trust to rebuild.

