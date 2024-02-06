PM Modi in Lok Sabha: PM Modi reiterates his guarantee of making India the third economic power in his third term







“Based on the experience of 10 years of governance, considering today's strong economy and the speed with which India is progressing today, I can confidently say that during our third term , India will be the third largest economic power. Modi's guarantee,” Prime Minister Modi said during his vote of thanks speech following the President's speech on Monday.

“The third term of our government is not far away, 100 to 125 days maximum,” he added.

The 73-year-old leader also expressed confidence in returning to power with a majority and outlined the plan.

"In the first term we continued to fill the potholes of the UPA, in the second term we laid the foundation of a new India, in the third term we will accelerate the construction of a developed India," he said. "India is the 11th largest economy in the world, and it should be happy that India is now in 5th place." economy in 2014. Today, India is the 5th largest economy, and yet they (Congress) remain silent. They saw a vision that India would be the third largest in 30 years. We will not allow the nation to wait that long. This is Modi's guarantee that in our third term, India will be the third largest economy," he added. Furthermore, the Prime Minister also said that the President's speech was a huge fact-based document, which shows the speed and magnitude with which the country is moving forward.

“Today, the whole world is observing the speed of our government's work and our great goals and courage,” Modi said. He also emphasized that the country is a leader in the digital economy. “Startups, digital creators, unicorns, gig economy – this is the new vocabulary of the new Bharat,” PM Modi added. He also recalled the achievements of the NDA government over the last ten years, while lashing out at the opposition. “We have provided 17 crore gas connections in 10 years. At the rate of the Congress, it would have taken 60 years. Health coverage has reached 100%, compared to 40% in our government. It would have taken 60-70 years in the government of Congress,” the Prime Minister said. He added, “We have built 4 million housing units for the poor, it would have taken 100 years to achieve this at the pace of the Congress government.” (You can now subscribe to our Economic Times WhatsApp channel)



