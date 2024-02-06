China's tools to support its stock market: warnings and increased liquidity





Investors pay attention to the stock market at a securities trading hall in Fuyang city, east China's Anhui province, 29 December 2023. CFOTO | Future publications | Getty Images Chinese financial authorities have sought to support the country's actions through various measures, including measures to increase market liquidity, warnings against bad practices and the use of proverbs. With domestic markets already erasing gains after the People's Bank of China announced measures to boost liquidity last month, there are doubts whether Beijing's familiar strategy will have a significant impact on markets. . On Tuesday, Central Huijin, a unit of the gigantic sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation, said it increased purchases of exchange-traded funds linked to the country's domestic stocks to safeguard market stability. This follows successive statements made in recent days by China's securities regulator aimed at calming investors' nerves, including pledging to “guide” for institutional investors increase investment and encourage companies to step up share buybacks. The China Securities Regulatory Commission also had notified Monday against “malicious” short selling and said it would tighten controls on margin financing following a volatile trading session. Ohn Sunday, he assured to protect investors' interests after domestic markets plunged as much as 3% before paring losses on Friday. “Here's a warning: Don't test the law, or you'll end up picking chestnuts from the fire,” the country's securities regulator said Monday evening, in CNBC's literal translation of two Chinese proverbs. The moves are reminiscent of previous attempts to shore up market routs. Central Huijin is part of the “national team” of state-linked Chinese investors who have been employed to shore up the stock market with strategically timed purchases. Social stability is at the heart of President Xi Jinping's strategy approach towards “high quality” financial developmentwhich adheres to a “combination of the rule of law and the rule of virtue”. Market Volatility The CSI300 index of the most liquid Chinese blue chips listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen climbed up to 1.7% on Tuesday after the Central Huijin announcement, extending its rebound from a five-year low. The benchmark closed 0.7% higher on Monday during a volatile session that saw the index fall as much as 2.1%. It is still down almost 5% this year. The worst of the volatility, however, was in small- and mid-cap stocks, favored by quantitative hedge funds among other professional investors. The CSI1000 rose 2.6% on Tuesday, rebounding from a record low set on Monday. It's still down more than 25% year to date, compared to the 4.9% decline for the CSI300. The CSI 1000 Small and Mid Cap Index is one of the most popular underlying benchmarks for derivatives, futures and other structured products. Bloomberg reported Monday evening China was tightening trading restrictions for domestic institutional investors as well as some offshore units. In a speech last monthXi said financial supervision should be “thorny” and rigorous, while every effort should be made to prevent and resolve financial risks, especially systemic risks, to foster a financial culture with Chinese characteristics. Bloomberg also reported that Chinese regulators are expected to brief Xi as early as Tuesday on the state of financial markets. The Chinese central bank's 50 basis point reduction in the reserve requirement ratio, announced on January 24, took effect on Monday. It will inject 1 trillion yuan ($139.8 billion) of long-term capital into the market ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday week. “In the process of risk management, corruption should be resolutely punished and moral hazards should be strictly avoided,” he added. CNBC's Evelyn Cheng contributed to this story.

