Political leaders show their support for Charles III in the face of his cancer





The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunakwanted one “complete and rapid recovery” to the king Charles III of Englandafter it was diagnosed with cancer, as confirmed this Monday by Buckingham Palace, of which type it was not specified. “I have no doubt that he will soon be at his best again and that the whole country will wish him the best,” noted the “Prime Minister” on the social network X. Still through the same social network, the leader of the opposition, Keir Starmerconveyed his best wishes for the recovery of the British monarch and He hopes to see him “recover his health soon”. After hearing the news, other political figures in the country also wanted to wish the 75-year-old king a speedy recovery. The Speaker of the House of Commons (lower), Lindsay Hoyleconveyed the parliamentarians' best wishes to the king “for successful treatment and a speedy recovery.” In a speech to MPs, Hoyle expressed, on behalf of all MPs, his “sympathy” towards the monarch and his family, to whom he directs his “thoughts”. Also the former prime minister Boris Johnsonare homologous Liz Truss and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khanwished the monarch a speedy recovery from the cancer from which he suffers. The Minister of Defense, Grant Shapps, also sent his best wishes. “As a cancer survivor“I am aware of the impact your decision to share this news will have on a better understanding of those affected,” he said. In turn, the Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, Michelle O'Neillregretted the illness of Carlos III and expressed his best wishes for his treatment and for “a rapid and complete recovery”. Biden's concern For his part, the American president, Joe Biden, expressed his concern for King Carlos III and his intention to call him. “I worry about him“, declared the Democratic president in response to questions from the press, indicating that he had just learned of the monarch's diagnosis. Also the former president Donald Trump spoke on the subject, affirming that Charles III is “a wonderful man” whom he had the opportunity to “know well” during his time at the White House: “Everyone We pray for a speedy recovery and complete”, added the Republican magnate. Also the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeausent him his “best wishes” and wished him a speedy recovery. Buckingham's press release In a statement released on Monday, the British royal family explained that the tumor had been discovered in the recent surgery he underwent the monarch because of an enlarged prostate, even if the 'BBC' specifies that it is not a cancer of this part of the body. The king began precisely this Monday a “regular treatment program“, during which he will suspend his public agenda, although he is “very positive” about the treatment and intends to “return to full public activity as soon as possible”, according to Buckingham.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lasexta.com/noticias/internacional/rishi-sunak-boris-johnson-lideres-britanicos-muestran-apoyo-carlos-iii-cancer_2024020565c136b5327cdd0001b1b2f9.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos