PM Modi slams Cong cancel culture and Opp failure, predicts BJP sweep | News from India

In a scathing attack on the Congress, the primacy of his Gandhi family and what he calls the party's cancel culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in arguably his last speech to the Congress. 17th Lok Sabhasaid he and the nation were confident that the opposition had decided to remain in opposition for decades while the BJP would return for a third term with 370 seats and cross the 400 mark for the NDA.

As we launch the same product over and over again, the time has come to close the Congress store.. (The Congress store is on the verge of shutting down in its attempts to launch the same product again and again), Modi said in his over 90-minute response to the President's speech referring to Rahul Gandhi and his ongoing Bharat Nyay Jodo Yatra.

The Prime Minister, who led the BJP to two resounding victories in the last two Lok Sabha elections, pointed the finger at the Congress as responsible for the opposition's failure and said he would return to power for a third term in order to set the tone for the opposition. country for the next 1000 years.

“I can gauge the mood of the nation, it will definitely give the NDA more than 400 seats and the BJP at least 370 seats. And it's not very far. There are a maximum of 100 to 125 days left,” he said. Abki baar,” Modi declared to the chants of his MPs, ab ki baar 400 paar.

For several decades you were sitting here (on the Treasury benches), but now you have decided to stay here (on the Opposition benches) for several decades, Modi told the opposition. People will bless you and keep you there. You will reach greater heights and will soon be seen in the public galleries (of the House),” he added.

Modi said many opposition members have lost the courage to fight elections, so some are trying to change their seats while others want to enter Parliament through Rajya Sabha.

Identifying dynasty politics, corruption and failure of governance as the main ghosts of the Congress's past, he blamed the party for the fate of the Opposition. It was a time when the country needed a constructive opposition… But the Congress failed to be a good opposition and it did not allow other parties to become one as well. The party did not allow other brilliant leaders to emerge. The Congress has done so much damage to itself, the opposition, Parliament and the country, Modi said.

The brutal attack comes as the Congress attempts to cobble together a coalition against the Modi-led BJP, an effort that has threatened to collapse with Nitish Kumar, one of its main architects, switching to the BJP's side and Mamata Banerjee TMC raising its speech against partying.

Modi said dynasty politics had destroyed the Congress and its leaders. We can see the situation of Adhir Babu (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) You must do your duty in family life. (In dynasty politics, one must serve the family). The situation is that (Mallikarjun) Kharge has moved from this House to this House (Rajya Sabha), and Ghulam Nabi Azad has left the party. They all became victims of family life.

Modi drew a distinction between the dynastic politics of the opposition parties and those of the same family in the BJP. “If more than one person in a family, through their own strength and with public support, makes progress in politics, we have never called it dynastic politics. We call it dynastic politics when a party is led by a family, when the party gives priority to members of a family, when members of the family take all the important decisions of the party,” he said. added.

Neither Amit Shah nor Rajnath Singh have a political party,” he said. To counter the dynasty charge, the opposition often cites Shah's son Jay Shah as the head of cricket body BCCI, and Singh's son Pankaj Singh being an MP from Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting what he called the Congress's policy of negativity, Modi said: “The Congress is trapped in a cancel culture, it seeks to undo all the achievements and successes of the country… We say Make in India, Congress says cancel; we say Atmanirbhar Bharat, Congress says cancel; we say Vocal For Local, Congress says cancel; we say Vande Bharat train, Congress says cancel; we say new Parliament building, Congress says cancel. I am surprised because these are not Modi's achievements, these are the country's achievements.

The Prime Minister said his third term would see India become the world's third largest economy. He cited former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's interim budget speech in 2014, in which he had said that the country's GDP would become the third highest in 30 years.

Referring to the Congress talk that this ranking was inevitable and had little to do with this government, Modi said: They have lost the ability to even dream, let alone take decisions. They said it would take 30 years. Now I say the country will reach the third position. I led the country to fifth position. You should be happy about it. But what illness has seized you?

Modi said what the BJP had done in 10 years in a series of development works ranging from housing for the poor to sanitation to electrification would have taken decades and generations under Congress regimes.

Referring to two speeches from the past, Modi argued that Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had a very low opinion of Indian capabilities. Let me read what Nehru said from the Red Fort on Independence Day, Modi said. He said: “Indians are not used to hard work. We don't work as hard as the Europeans, the Japanese, the Chinese or the Russians. These communities became prosperous through their hard work and intelligence. Thus, Nehru gave certificates to other countries, while looking down on Indians. He thought the Indians were lazy and lacked intelligence. Indira's beliefs were no different, Modi said in Hindi.

The Prime Minister then quoted Indira's words: Unfortunately, when a good task is about to be completed, we become complacent, and when a difficulty arises, we lose hope. Sometimes the entire country seems to have accepted a defeatist attitude.

“Looking at the people in the Congress today, it seems that Indiraji could not correctly assess the population of the country, but assessed the Congress absolutely correctly. I have confidence in the strength of the Indian people.

While the opposition accused the Center of misusing its investigative agencies, Modi said these agencies, independent and autonomous, were acting against corruption. Whoever wants to blame me, keep doing that. I will continue to act against corruption. I assure the people of India that I will not let anyone plunder this country and those who plundered it will have to return it.

The prime minister ridiculed India's opposition bloc, which he once called Ghamandia, an alliance of arrogance. A few days ago, they organized a “Bhanumati ka Kunba (Bhanumati's clan, meaning a motley group of disparate people)”, but then they started “Ekla chalo re (Walking Alone)”, he said. -he declared in an apparent reference to TMC. leader Mamata Banerjee's announcement that she would not share any seats with the Congress or the Left in West Bengal.