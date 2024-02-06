Taylor Swift's viral video supporting Donald Trump is completely fake





A screenshot of a fake video of Taylor Swift holding a flag that reads “Trump won.”

X

A video showing musician Taylor Swift holding a flag promoting Donald Trump has gone viral on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. But the video is fake.

Trump won, the Democrats were deceived! reads the flag in the edited video, referencing the conspiracy theory that Trump actually won the 2020 election. There is no evidence that Trump was cheated out of a second term, as found countless courts.

The video has been shared by multiple accounts on manipulated media.

The real video, first published by Variety, shows Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. The original video clearly shows that Swift never waved a pro-Trump flag.

Swift has become an unexpected political lightning rod in recent months. Swift initially supported Joe Biden for president before the 2020 election, although the musician has previously said she tries not to share her political views too much.

But conservative media outlets like Fox News have recently focused their attention on Swift, with some experts like Jesse Waters even claiming that the pop superstar was part of a psychological operation orchestrated by U.S. intelligence agencies. The baseless conspiracy theory insists that organizations like the CIA are using Swift to indoctrinate children into voting for Democrats.

To complicate matters even more, Swift is dating professional football player Travis Kelce, who has previously done commercials promoting covid-19 vaccines. Kelce's promotion of basic public health messages has conspiracy theorists in a tizzy, given their belief that covid-19 vaccines have actually harmed people. There is no evidence that Covid-19 vaccines are harmful and are widely recognized by the mainstream scientific community as having saved countless lives.

The Super Bowl is next weekend, which means conspiracy theories and manipulated videos involving Swift are likely to become even more common. But all we can say for sure for now is that Swift has never waved a flag promoting Donald Trump. And unless her political views have changed dramatically over the past four years, she's unlikely to do so anytime soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/mattnovak/2024/02/05/viral-video-of-taylor-swift-endorsing-donald-trump-is-completely-fake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos