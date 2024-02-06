Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Britain's King Charles III a speedy recovery after his cancer diagnosis





After the deadly Iranian missile and drone attack in Balochistan, Pakistan today morning launched an airstrike on militant targets on Iranian territory. According to reports, several terrorists were killed in this strike, as claimed by Pakistan. Three women and four children were killed in retaliatory airstrikes by Pakistan on a village in Iran, the deputy governor general of Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan province told state television, adding that all the victims were non-Iranian citizens, according to Iranian media. . The strike was carried out by Pakistan after an Iranian strike in Balochistan that killed two children and injured three women in Koh e Baz, a small village 40 kilometers from the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan province, according to the reports. Iran confirmed several explosions near Saravan, saying intelligence and security services were investigating the matter. Local sources reported strikes from Pakistan, a day after Iran's IRGC launched similar airstrikes on Jaish al-Adl bases on Pakistani soil, according to Iranian media. #WATCH: Images posted on social media show the aftermath of drone attacks that Pakistan says were launched by Iran, killing two children and injuring three women in Koh e Baz, a small village 40 kilometers from the border between Pakistan and Iran, in the province of Balochistan.

–https://t.co/hrpdPZOvgL pic.twitter.com/xRXWH1fFdb – Arab News Pakistan (@arabnewspk) January 17, 2024 This morning, Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Iran's Siestan-o-Balochistan province, according to the official statement. Several terrorists were killed during the intelligence operation called Marg Bar Sarmachar, the statement continued. Pakistan Armed Forces weapon systems used in strikes against Iran this morning included JF-17 Thunder using REK precision-guided munitions and providing air cover, Wing Loong II drones using precision-guided munitions of precision, loitering munitions fired from the ground and from the air using drones. , F-16s using precision-guided bombs and providing air cover and finally A-100 MLRS artillery rockets. Pakistan condemned Iran on January 17 for carrying out a missile and drone strike on its territory, killing two children and injuring three women in Baluchistan province, according to reports from several Pakistani media.

