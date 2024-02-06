With just one word 'lover,' Trump uses a familiar template to fine-tune his investigators





WASHINGTON — Every time Donald Trump calls a fellow Georgia prosecutor his lover, he invokes a surprisingly familiar turn of phrase.

After all, Trump, as president, repeatedly used the same word to mock two FBI officials, including an agent who helped lead the investigation into Russian election interference, after revelations that which the two men were having an extramarital relationship and had exchanged derogatory text messages about him.

Throughout years of surveillance by prosecutors, which resulted in 91 counts of indictment, Trump has repeatedly sought to deflect attention from himself by making the personal lives of investigators open to derision and to ridicule. He pounced on business allegations and made claims of bias against agents, prosecutors and judges. He was quick to exploit sometimes questionable decisions, or outright violations of protocol, by those responsible for the investigation, to try to discredit entire investigations.

This strategy underscores the extent to which Trump views his four criminal cases as battles to be won not only in a court of law, but also in the court of public opinion, where attacks on officials both for baseless reasons, but also for true errors of judgment and unforced errors are possible. to shape perceptions of investigations and distract from the underlying allegations of investigations.

Law enforcement prosecutors are generally not designed to respond to these types of attacks. The policy of the Department of Justice is: we do not try cases that are in the public domain. We don't respond to everything a defendant says, said Reid Schar, a former federal prosecutor who led the corruption case against former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

He added: The whole conceptual framework that Trump has evolved into is not one that the Justice Department or, frankly, state-level prosecutors, for the most part, are accustomed to playing within.

Trump recently took advantage of revelations of a romantic relationship between Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis and an outside attorney, Nathan Wade, whom she hired to help her handle the case.

Willis acknowledged the relationship in a court filing Friday, but said there was no reason to dismiss the case or remove it from lawsuits accusing Trump and 18 others of plotting to overturn the election. 2020 in Georgia. On Sunday, in response to the dossier, Trump posted on Truth Social about Willis and her lover and alleged they perpetrated a plot to enrich themselves, cheat and interfere in the 2024 race.

This case is a hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia (and everyone else!), and everyone in America knows it, he wrote.

Allegations of an inappropriate relationship were first raised last month by a lawyer for a Trump co-defendant, who said it created a conflict of interest. Even before Friday's filing, Trump sensed an avenue to attack. The Lovers knew I did nothing wrong, he wrote in a Jan. 19 post, adding that “the Lovebirds should face appropriate consequences.”

As president, Trump also exploited information that Peter Strzok, a lead agent in the investigation into whether the 2016 Trump campaign coordinated with Russia, and the FBI lawyer, Lisa Page, sent negative text messages to each other about Trump during the Russia investigation and had extramarital affairs. relationship.

One of these texts, referring to the prospect of a Trump victory, said: We will stop this. (Strzok, who was fired over the texts, later said he was referring to the will of American voters and not any action the FBI would take to interfere in the election.)

The Justice Department's inspector general called the texts troubling, but also found no evidence that investigative decisions were motivated by partisan bias. That didn't stop Trump from accusing Strzok and Page of treason, or many of his supporters from agreeing with Trump that the entire investigation had been a witch hunt.

Trump has shown his ability to influence public opinion in ways that may not get him out of the legal troubles he faces. It will always be up to judges and juries, but it certainly seems to improve its political viability, incredible as that may seem. , said Greg Brower, former deputy director of the FBI's Office of Congressional Affairs.

Strzok said he was the subject of more than 100 tweets from Trump, telling The Associated Press in 2020 that being subjected to outrageous attacks, including from the president himself, that are full of lies and distortions and simply crude and cruel, is horrible. .

Other figures involved in the Russia investigation have angered Trump, including Christopher Steele, the former British spy who compiled a dossier of salacious and unproven rumors about Trump. He also railed against the FBI, which has notably been accused of submitting erroneous requests to surveil a former Trump aide.

In 2017, days after being fired by Trump as FBI director, James Comey sent a friend a note documenting a private Oval Office conversation he had with the president that angered him . The goal, Comey later admitted, was to share the content with the media so that Trump's actions could be exposed and because he believed it could lead to the appointment of a special counsel.

Comey's memo revealed that Trump had asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The act laid bare Trump's determination to exert his will over the FBI and became part of special counsel Robert Mueller's broader investigation into whether he obstructed justice.

But for Trump and his supporters, the disclosure became an opening to attack Comey as a leaker. » A Justice Department inspector general report concluded that Comey violated FBI policy but said that, contrary to Trump's claims, he did not illegally disclose classified documents.

Mueller himself has seen his personal life upended, with Trump seeking to fire him over perceived conflicts. Years earlier, Mueller sought reimbursement for his membership at a Trump golf club in Virginia that aides told the president was frivolous.

Former Justice Department prosecutor Christopher Mattei, who prosecuted former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland and more recently represented the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in a lawsuit against the TV host Infowars Alex Jones, said he fears Trump has poisoned a significant portion of the population for I believe public officials routinely act based on personal bias.

To the extent that he has managed to suggest to people that our public servants and leaders who have taken an oath to do their duty are not really doing it, yes, that is concerning, he said.

