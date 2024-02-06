Xi Jinping's tightening grip: the challenges multiply – Novinite.com





In the domain of Chinese politics, president Xi Jinping has long been considered an indomitable force, ruling the nation with an iron fist. However, recent events suggest cracks in his formidable facade as growing setbacks challenge his once unassailable position. Renowned China analyst Willy Wo-Lap Lam, highlighting Xi's leadership trajectory, highlighted the perception of himself as a central figure in the annals of the Communist Party. Lam's ideas, shared at a seminar on January 22, paint a portrait of Xi as a leader who considers himself a modern-day Mao Zedong, surpassing even Deng Xiaoping in terms of contributions to the party. Yet beneath the surface of Xi's seemingly unassailable rule lies a landscape filled with dissent. Lam notes the emergence of discontent within the CCP, fueled by Xi's ruthless consolidation of power. power and the sidelining of rival factions. While Xi's skillful political maneuvering has strengthened his dominance, it has also sowed discord among disaffected party members. The recent purge of top military officials underscores Xi's inflexible approach to maintaining control. Notable figures in the People's Liberation Army (PLA), including Lieutenant General Zhang Zhenzhong and Vice Admiral Ju Xinchun, were quickly dismissed. powersparking speculation about the motivations for Xi's crackdown. Lyle Morris, a senior fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute, highlights the significance of these purges, suggesting links to former Defense Minister Li Shangfu and involving China's military-industrial complex. The sudden upheaval within the PLA suggests underlying tensions and power struggles within Xi’s inner circle. As Xi grapples with internal dissension and economic challenges, his confidence in nationalism as a source of legitimacy is becoming more and more pronounced. Lam highlights Xi's emphasis on promoting an alliance of autocratic states, with Russia emerging as a key partner in his geopolitical vision. However, Xi's unwavering confidence in his leadership and geopolitical strategy may be misplaced, as evidenced by China's faltering economy and diplomatic tensions. While Xi's self-confidence borders on the religious, his refusal to recognize a successor raises questions about the long-term stability of his regime. Navigating the turbulent waters of national and international politics, Xi Jinping remains a polarizing figure whose unwavering determination masks deeper vulnerabilities. As China faces an uncertain future under his leadership, the world watches with bated breath, unsure of what lies in store for the Middle Kingdom.

