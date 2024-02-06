



Donald Trumps Truth Social is still weird. Each day, he will post more than a dozen messages and retweets featuring conspiracy theories, cherry-picked poll numbers, videos attacking his political opponents, endorsements for local politicians, and proclamations on issues random (the latest: the Bud Light commercial will remain the WORST ADVERTISING in history.) Watch his feed long enough and everything becomes a blur of impossible-to-follow MAGA madness. But sometimes he posts something so bizarre that it stops you in your tracks, like this post from Saturday night in which Trump asks if we think he looks like Elvis Presley:

It doesn't seem like this image is circulating anywhere other than in Trump's mind. Maybe Trump spotted it somewhere on Truth Social this weekend, but it wasn't viral on any larger social media platforms until he posted it.

Trump regularly compares himself to important historical figures, including Jesus, Nelson Mandela and Abraham Lincoln (he described the 16th president as a man I have always competed against.) And he encourages the idea that he is the spitting image of the king of Rock and Roll for years.

At a 2018 rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, Presley's hometown, Trump claimed that people always pointed out that they looked alike, even though he wasn't full of himself, though. on.

I shouldn't say that. You'll say I'm very vain because I'm not, Trump said. But apart from my blonde hair, when I was little, people said I looked like Elvis. You see that? Can you believe it? I always considered that a great compliment.

Close. Trump, in Tupelo, MS, birthplace of Elvis Presley: “Other than my blonde hair, when I was a kid they said I looked like Elvis…I always took that as a big compliment.” https://t.co/NkJuIoh4fP pic.twitter.com/uBAzhWwA9G

– ABC News (@ABC) November 26, 2018

The same year, Trump posthumously awarded Presley the Presidential Medal of Freedom, misquoting the famous term Elvis left the building as Elvis left the house.

Despite this mistake, Trump appears to be an Elvis fan. He presented his music at his rallies and had an Elvis impersonator perform at the New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump with an Elvis impersonator at his New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/YCqrZAAd5N

— PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) February 4, 2024

So why did Trump decide to question his supporters about his alleged resemblance to Elvis? Perhaps the Kings' adopted home, Las Vegas, was on his mind because the Nevada primaries and caucus are this week. Maybe he was feeling a little lonely that night and decided to fish for compliments. Or maybe he's just an incredibly strange guy. As President Joe Biden said in a speech Saturday night, the 2024 race is the strangest campaign I've ever been a part of.

