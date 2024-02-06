Here are Trump's most likely vice presidential picks and who is nominated





Top line

As former President Donald Trump inches closer to the Republican Party's presidential nomination, among his likely options for a new vice presidential running mate are allies who have appeared alongside him at campaign events in recent weeks and who seem to be running for the position.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at SNHU Arena on January 20, 2024… [+] in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Getty Images Key Facts

Among the names most commonly discussed among pundits and the press right now are: Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.), former South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former presidential candidate President Vivek Ramaswamy, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

Trump told Fox Business on Sunday that he was still evaluating options and wouldn't announce a decision for a while, adding that he had a lot of good people, while dropping names of Noem and Scott, who Trump says are much better as Trump surrogates than a presidential candidate.

Trump said the main criterion for choosing a vice president is someone who could be a good president. . . in case of emergency.

Trump also mentioned Scott, Graham and McMaster at the request of Fox News last month, and he publicly praised Stefanik, one of the first members of Congress to support him and a staunch defender of his baseless claims of election fraud, the calling her a killer when asked. about his potential running mate choices during a dinner at Mar-A-Lago last month, NBC News reported.

Donald Trump Jr. also recently suggested that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson was an option, telling Newsmax that I would love to see that happen.

The issue has been increasingly raised on the campaign trail in recent days, following Trump's decisive victory in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primaries.

Stefanik and Scott didn't rule out the position when asked about the possibility, while Vance recently said he liked[s]

his work and his plan[s] stay for the next few years, he told CBS affiliate WBNS 10TV in Columbus, Ohio, last month. Contra

Several candidates have obvious disadvantages. Stefanik represents a decidedly blue state that Trump certainly cannot win. Noem is embroiled in scandal following accusations that she had an affair with former Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski. Trump openly feuded with Ramaswamy on the campaign trail, urging his supporters not to vote for him and declaring he was not MAGA just days before the Iowa caucuses. Lake has significant baggage as she refused to acknowledge that she lost the Arizona gubernatorial race following a campaign centered on Trump's own claims of voter fraud in 2020. And Scott broke with Trump's Republican allies in Congress and voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence, withdrew from the GOP presidential race in October and had strained relations with his former boss after Trump urged him not to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. Pence claimed Trump asked him to choose between him and the Constitution. Trump responded that Pence was delusional.

Tangent

Trump's former 2016 campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, who is not involved in his 2024 campaign, said she would advise Trump to choose a person of color as his running mate in an effort to attract more voters. union workers, independents, new voters and veterans. , Hispanics, Asian Americans and African Americans, she wrote Monday in a New York Times op-ed.

To monitor

Nevada will hold its Republican presidential primary on Tuesday, when Haley will be on the ballot, and its caucuses on Thursday, when Trump will be on the ballot. Trump is expected to handily win the caucuses, the only contest that will reward delegates since the state Republican Party opted to move forward with primaries and caucuses after the state legislature passed a new law making it compulsory to hold a primary. Haley opted to run on the primary ballot, accusing Republicans of rigging the process to favor Trump, whose fervent base of supporters is more likely to attend in-person caucuses.

Key context

Trump appears poised to clinch the nomination after winning the Iowa caucuses on January 15 with 51% of the vote and the New Hampshire primary on January 23 with 54%. Ramaswamy and DeSantis dropped out of the race after Iowa and supported Trump, but Haley vowed to stay in the race at least until the Feb. 24 primary in her home state of South Carolina. Trump has balanced his campaign with his various legal battles, appearing in Manhattan federal court last week for writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit against him, where a jury must decide how much he owes her in damages. .

