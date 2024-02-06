Chinese President Xi Jinping to be briefed on plans to end $7 trillion stock market rout

There are growing expectations for stronger efforts by the Chinese government to end the country's stock market meltdown, with regulators planning to brief President Xi Jinping on the market as early as Tuesday.

Chinese stocks extended their rally after Bloomberg reported that regulators led by the China Securities Regulatory Commission planned to brief top executives on market conditions and the latest policy initiatives as early as Tuesday, according to people with knowledge of the matter. subject. The benchmark CSI 300 index closed 3.5% higher on its best day since late 2022. Small-cap stocks that have borne the brunt of the rout so far also jumped, with the index CSI 1000 having increased by 7%, the strongest since 2008.

Although it is unclear whether further support measures will result from the meeting, traders are hoping this time will be different. Some $7 trillion in value has been wiped from Hong Kong and China stocks since their 2021 peaks and piecemeal approaches to propping up the economy and stabilizing markets have so far failed to recover the moral. For policymakers, it is important to stabilize the stock market to avoid further damage to consumer confidence as China enters the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.Play video

The news that the country's leader will hold a meeting is an encouraging development because it shows that the fall is about to shatter the authorities' comfort level, said Li Weiqing, a fund manager at JH Investment Management Co. This gives me the impression that they are doing everything they can, other than appealing to the market, now is the time to buy.

News of Xi's meeting follows a flurry of supportive announcements earlier in the day, including the commitment of Central Huijin Investment Ltd., the division that holds the Chinese government's stakes in major financial institutions, to 'buy more exchange-traded funds. Every effort will be made to maintain stable market operations, the securities watchdog said in a later comment.

Foreign capital inflows surged as foreign funds added more than 12 billion yuan ($1.7 billion) of mainland stocks on Tuesday, the highest figure this year.

One of the dangers for buyers is that the outcome of the meeting fails to impress, thereby triggering another sell-off. The battered market has seen multiple false dawns over the past year, with stimulus-fueled rallies lasting only a few days, while poor economic data and new political risks quickly undermined the market. trust.

The 2015 stock market crash suggests that any rescue attempt could not turn the market around immediately. AuthoritiesbrakedAt the time, speculative trading, targeted market manipulation and guided some investors to avoid stock sales. Yet stocks took months to bottom out, reaching a level well below where they were in 2015.

We think state support can indeed lead to a tactical rebound, but we are not sure it can be enough for a sustainable rally, said Rajat Agarwal, Asia equity strategist at Societe Generale SA. Even if we consider 2015, purchases started in the summer but the rebound did not last and the market only hit its low point at the beginning of 2016.

As the crisis spreads, Xi shows signs of increasing involvement in the country's financial and economic policies, includingunique visitat the central bank at the end of last year.

Authorities have worked tirelessly in recent months to find market rescue measures, the sources said. The securities regulator worked weekends and the National Financial Regulatory Administration convened at least a dozen meetings over the past two months on stabilizing capital markets.

The CSRC and NFRA did not immediately respond to Bloomberg's requests for comment.

Authorities this week tightened trading restrictions, barring some quantitative hedge funds from placing sell orders and others from reducing their stock positions in their market-neutral leveraged funds, in an effort to stem losses. The securities regulator also said Monday it would prompt brokerages to adjust their margin call levels and maintain flexible liquidation lines to limit forced selling.

Previous efforts have included limiting short selling as well as state purchases of shares of the country's largest banks. These measures have done little to restore investor confidence, which has been shaken in recent years by the economic slowdown as well as Xi's increasing control over private businesses and widespread repression.

Even with this week's rebound, equity benchmarks remain among this year's worst performers among more than 90 global indicators tracked by Bloomberg. The CSI 300 fell to a five-year low on Friday and is still down more than 40% from its 2021 high.

The fact that a special meeting was able to be called could indicate that the situation has become so serious that the summit needs to be informed, said Xu Dawei, a fund manager at Jintong Private Fund Management in Beijing. If there were to be a report about this in the state media, I would confidently say that this is the crucial point, because concerted actions are also seen today.