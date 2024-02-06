Politics
KPU found guilty of ethical breaches in handling Gibran's candidacy for vice president – Politics
The integrity of the General Election Commission (KPU) is once again under public scrutiny after its leaders committed ethics violations surrounding the nomination of Gibran Rakabuming Raka for vice president.
At an ethics hearing on Monday, Electoral Organization Ethics Council (DKPP) Chairman Heddy Lugito said KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy'ari and the six commissioners were guilty of violation of ethics for allowing Gibran to register his candidacy before the commission had adjusted the minimum age for candidates in its internal regulations.
Surakarta Mayor Gibran, 36, son of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, was initially ineligible to run for office because he had not reached the minimum age of 40 to register his candidacy, as per provides for the KPU regulations which were in accordance with the 2017 General Election Law.
In a controversial ruling on October 16 last year, however, the Constitutional Court removed the minimum age requirement for candidates with experience as elected officials, paving the way for Gibran to register as a vice candidate. -presidency of favorite Prabowo Subianto at the KPU in about a week. later.
The DKPP said the KPU should have immediately held a meeting with lawmakers and the government following the court's decision, which is a prerequisite for revising the KPU's regulations. Yet the KPU instead chose to simply inform political parties of the changes introduced by the decision before finally requesting a meeting with lawmakers a week later and bringing the internal regulations into line with the court's candidacy decision.
Meanwhile, Hasyim said on Monday: “I have no comment to make on this matter; I will just continue working.”
Recurring violations
The ethics council slapped Hasyim with a “final severe warning” for his role in the affair, while the other six KPU members received a “severe warning”. Indeed, Hasyim had already received two other stern warnings from the DKPP due to ethics violations in March and April last year.
Also read: KPU in hot water over overseas vote confusion
Constitutional law expert Bivitri Susanti said racking up three ethics violations should have been sufficient grounds for Hasyim to be removed as KPU chairman.
But she speculated that the DKPP refrained from doing so, fearing that firing Hasyim and appointing a replacement about nine days before polling day on Feb. 14 would jeopardize the election.
“I think the DKPP is aware of the technical difficulties [that would come from Hasyim’s dismissal] since the election is a “too big to fail” situation. But I think Hasyim should have been fired,” she said.
Another legal expert, Feri Amsari, said the DKPP's decision had called into question the integrity of the KPU.
“[The DKPP ruling] increasingly confirms that the KPU intends to cheat [the rules] in its handling of the elections, especially regarding Gibran's candidacy,” Feri said.
Read also: The electoral body criticized for the confusion of the debates
The election body repeatedly found itself in difficult situations ahead of the February elections, including when it suggested last year that it would cancel the vice-presidential debates and allowed unofficial campaigns before the election season.
Unethical VP bid?
The ethics violation at the KPU is the second ethics scandal surrounding Gibran's candidacy. The first occurred in November when the Constitutional Court's ethics board ruled that then-Chief Justice Anwar Usman – Gibran's uncle – was guilty of breaching ethics for not for having recused himself from the decision of October 16 and for having influenced his fellow judges.
Also read: Gibran's candidature approved as House approves top court decision
These two ethics breaches, however, will not have an immediate impact on Gibran's candidacy for vice president since neither the DKPP nor the Ethics Council of the Constitutional Court can overturn his candidacy.
Seeking to allay possible ethical concerns regarding the Prabowo-Gibran pair, their activist Habiburokhman said the DKPP's decision had only affirmed that the Constitutional Court had made the right choice in deciding to change the candidacy requirements. He also said it was the KPU's fault for not changing its regulations in time.
“It is therefore increasingly clear that there is not the slightest evidence which can serve as a basis for [accuse] Prabowo and Gibran as those who committed ethical violations,” he said in a statement on Monday. (Yeah yeah)
