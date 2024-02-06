Weeks after the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir in the UAE on February 14





Weeks after the grand inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14. He will also address the Ahlan Modi Indian Community event at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the UAE on February 14. February 13. BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha confirmed the completion of the religious campus and the planned inauguration by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, 2024. The spiritual leader arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday to preside over the inauguration of the UAE's first Hindu temple. Construction work on the temple began in December 2019 and it will be inaugurated on February 14. A few days later, the temple will open to the general public on February 18. The Middle East's first traditional stone Hindu temple spans over 27 acres and is constructed of pink limestone and white marble. No steel or concrete was used in the construction of this temple. Seven pinnacles, symbolizing the seven emirates of the UAE, have also been built in the BAPS Hindu Mandir. The temple premises houses a visitors center, library, classroom, prayer room, community center, amphitheatre, playground, garden, book and gift shops as well as a play area catering. BAPS Hindu Temple is expected to be the first traditional stone Hindu temple in the Middle East and symbolizes the strong friendship between India and the UAE. The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi donated land for the construction of the mandir in 2015. Prime Minister Modi and BAPS Swami Ishwarcharandas discussed the temple at the Prime Minister's Residential Office in December. A registration portal has been created for the event and transportation is being arranged from all emirates. The temple is a symbol of peace and tolerance, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and Sheikh Zayed. A cultural program involving 400 local talents is prepared for the inauguration. The foundation of the temple was laid on April 20, 2019, and the construction was visited by diplomats from more than 30 countries in May 2023. The event received an enthusiastic response with nearly 12,000 registrations within 24 hours of its announcement. India and the UAE have further strengthened their relations by signing four Memoranda of Understanding (MoU).

