Turkey in mourning on first anniversary of earthquake

Antakya (Türkiye) (AFP) Wracked with grief, brandishing torches and holding up portraits of their lost families, thousands of earthquake survivors gathered before dawn Tuesday for the first anniversary of Turkey's worst disaster in modern times.

At 4:17 a.m., as the first 7.8 magnitude quake triggered a calamity that claimed more than 53,000 lives in Turkey and nearly 6,000 in Syria, mourners gathered in the ruins of 'Antakya, an ancient city transformed into a deserted desert.

The night before, many of them had listened in tears as the local symphony orchestra played a memorial concert in a central square, surrounded by vast empty spaces where bustling neighborhoods once stood.

The disaster on February 6 last year razed swathes of towns in 11 provinces of southeastern Turkey and parts of Syria, becoming the worst disaster the earthquake-prone region has seen since centuries.

It displaced millions and forced hundreds of thousands into container camps, where they spent the last year haunted by the past.

The trauma and outbursts of anger were evident when people briefly clashed with police, who were trying to stop a procession from Antakya with barriers, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

But the overall mood was much the same as when disaster first struck: overwhelming grief and lingering disbelief.

Survivors embraced each other, placing candles where their loved ones had been crushed to death in their sleep.

Survivors gathered in ruins to commemorate Turkey's deadliest disaster in modern times Ozan KOSE / AFP

“I don't feel like it was a year ago. For me, it feels like it was yesterday,” said Eda Boz, 44, who was forced to move to the capital Ankara and returned to Antakya for the commemorations.

“My childhood friends and classmates lived in this building,” Boz said. “We all knew each other.”

“Millions of neighbors have disappeared”

Gulhan Baklavaci, a 58-year-old woman whose eyes filled with tears as she surveyed the remains of her old neighborhood, said the scale of the disaster — and people's grief — was difficult to quantify.

“In the past, someone would die and we would mourn them for years,” Baklavaci said.

“Now millions of our neighbors are gone,” she said, also referring to displaced people.

Around the same time, a similar rally was taking place further northeast, in the town of Kahramanmaras, a provincial capital located just 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the epicenter of the first big quake.

Survivors placed candles where their loved ones died a year ago Ozan KOSE / AFP

The initial earthquake lasted 65 seconds, followed by thousands of aftershocks, including a particularly frightening magnitude 7.5 later that fateful first day.

A social media post urging people to attend the Kahramanmaras event called it “65 seconds worth an eternity.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expected in Kahramanmaras on Tuesday, posted a message on social networks around 4:17 a.m., saying that the tragedy “continues to burn our hearts as brightly as on the first day.”

Erdogan weathered early criticism of rescuers' slow response to the gravest emergency of his two-decade rule, winning re-election less than four months after the quake.

“Still in ruins”

Erdogan has pledged to rebuild the region and called for national unity, a message he repeated on Tuesday.

“Such great disasters and great suffering are also turning points during which the strength of unity, solidarity and brotherhood of nations are tested,” Erdogan said in his social media post .

Antakya, once bustling, has been transformed into a deserted city in ruins Ozan KOSE / AFP

“Thank God our nation has passed this painful and historic ordeal,” he said, adding that his government would not rest “until we build and revitalize our cities and bring back the last citizen whose the house has been destroyed or in ruins in a safe home.” .

But lingering resentment toward Erdogan's conservative government and the opposition politicians who oversee more liberal cities like Antakya runs deep.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca was booed loudly by the Antakya crowd as he prepared to speak at a pre-dawn event.

And a large, angry crowd gathered around Antakya's opposition mayor, Lutfu Savas, during his brief appearance.

“Lutfu, resign!” they chanted, while security guards tried to maintain a security cordon around the mayor.

“I don’t have much hope for the future anymore,” the student said.

2024 AFP