Imran Khan left his bungalow, sold Ferrari and left films to repair himself | Bollywood





Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na fame Imran Khan has been away from cinema for a long time now. The actor, who is gearing up for a much-awaited comeback, recently opened up about his low phase in 2016 when he decided to stop acting. He told Vogue India that he wanted to heal and be a better version of himself for his daughter Imara. Also read: Imran Khan confirms his return to Bollywood

Imran Khan talks about his low phase and how his daughter Imara helped him. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP) Imran Khan left his bungalow and sold his car

Vogue reported that since Imran's departure from cinema, the actor has gone through many changes in his life. After moving from his luxurious bungalow in Pali Hill to currently living in an apartment in Bandra, he sold his Ferrari to lead a simple life. In fact, the actor lives a simple and sustainable life, so much so that he still proudly wears his 10-year-old suit, which he repeated for his niece Ira Khan's wedding.

Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Imran Khan's low phase after Katti Batti

Imran said in the interview: “I reached a low point in 2016 where I felt broken inside. Luckily, I was working in an industry that rewarded me financially, so at 30, I no longer had to worry about money. At that point, it wasn't my career because I wasn't excited about it enough to want to work hard for it. Little by little, everything that was not essential fell aside. I had recently become a father and I thought, “This is precious. This is something I take seriously. I wanted to be the best version of myself for Imara. It was more my job to be an actor. Now I had to fix myself; be healthier and stronger for my daughter.

Imran is separated from his wife, Avantika Malik. They share their daughter Imara. Imran, who is Aamir Khan's nephew, is reportedly dating actor Lekha Washington.

Imran Khan on his films

Imran's last release was Katti Batti, co-starring Kangana Ranaut. The film did not perform well at the box office. During his disappearance, he spent a lot of time watching movies at home. He explained in the same interview: “When Katti Batti failed, I wanted to understand some things, so I started working backwards. What have been the biggest successes of the last two or three years? What are the films that made my contemporaries successful? Do I like these movies? Would I have said yes if they had been offered to me? The answer was always no. And that clarified something for me. What I really wanted was for the films I was in to be successful.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/imran-khan-moved-out-of-bungalow-sold-ferrari-to-fix-himself-for-daughter-imara-101707207267136.html

