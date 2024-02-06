Politics
Jokowi, dreams of economic growth of 7% and missed objectives
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – J.oh roast from the fire. The proverb seems best suited to describe Indonesian economic growth in the era of presidential leadership Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for almost a decade.
In 2014, while running as a presidential candidate with Jusuf Kalla, Jokowi promised that Indonesia's economic growth could exceed 7 percent, provided there was an overhaul of the investment climate and an increase in exports.
Nine years in power at the palace, Jokowi's promises have never materialized. Indonesia's economy has stagnated at 5% for almost a decade. Jokowi's dream of an economy exceeding 7% turned out to be nothing more than wishful thinking?
In fact, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Indonesia's economic growth data for the 2023 period. grows by 5.05% in 2023.
For information, economic growth throughout 2023 has also not reached the government objective set in the APBN for the 2023 financial year, i.e. 5.3%.
Last year's economic growth also slowed or was lower than in 2022. (year on year/year) which reaches 5.31%.
If you look at historical data on economic growth under the administration of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) or between 2014 and 2023, the achievement of economic growth almost always misses the specified target.
Economic growth in 2018 during the first period of Jokowi's administration was recorded at 5.17%, higher than the projection of 5.1%.
At the start of his term in the first period, economic growth was achieved at the level of 5.04%, below the government's projection of 5.4%.
In 2016 and 2017, actual economic growth figures were also lower than forecast, reaching 5.02% and 5.19% respectively, with projections of 5.1% and 5.3% respectively.
Jokowi's government in the second period also struggled to continue economic growth in line with targets, especially with the Covid-19 pandemic having a huge impact on the country's economy.
The Covid-19 pandemic situation has brought economic activity to a halt. This is to reduce the spread of Covid-19. In 2020, the government is targeting economic growth of 5.3%.
However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Indonesia's economy experienced a contraction, falling -2.07%, its lowest level since 1998, when the currency crisis broke out.
Indonesia's economy is slowly recovering with growth of 3.69% in 2021, but it is still well below the 5.5% target. Growth in 2022 and 2023, where Indonesia's economy has started to recover, will not be able to accelerate according to government projections.
The cause of the economic slowdown
Plt. Head of the Central Statistics Agency Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti explained that the slowdown in Indonesia's economy in 2024 was due to the global economic slowdown and the prolongation of El Niño.
“The slowdown of the Indonesian economy is not considerable compared to last year, one of which is due to the global economic slowdown and the El Nino phenomenon which impacts the growth of agricultural sectors,” a- he declared.
However, according to Amalia, Indonesia's economic growth in 2023 will remain strong despite the challenges of the weakening global economy and falling prices of Indonesia's main raw materials.
As for the business sector, the main support for economic growth in 2023 will come from the processing industry, trade, agriculture, mining and construction sectors.
At the same time, based on expenditure, household consumption and gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) remained the main contributors to GDP during this period.
Although the target was not achieved, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the economic growth results in 2023 were higher than the estimates of a number of economists and even institutions international.
Economic development during this period, he explained, was further influenced by household consumption which increased by 4.82% and contributed 2.55% to the overall growth.
However, according to him, household consumption is still maintained, as well as investment performance, in an external context full of uncertainty. This is in line with government policy to stimulate the economy in the fourth quarter of 2023.
“Increasing social assistance to mitigate El Nino maintains purchasing power and accelerates the distribution of KUR,” Airlangga said.
Airlangga is optimistic that economic growth in 2024 will be strong and can achieve the government's target of 5.2%.
Check out other news and articles at Google News
|
Sources
2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20240206/9/1738655/jokowi-mimpi-pertumbuhan-ekonomi-7-dan-target-yang-meleset
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi, dreams of economic growth of 7% and missed objectives
- VMI announces 2024 football schedule
- Gap Inc. hires American fashion designer Zac Posen as creative director
- As Facebook celebrates its 20th anniversary – do you remember poking your friends on there? #BBCNews
- Imran Khan left his bungalow, sold Ferrari and left films to repair himself | Bollywood
- Turkey in mourning on first anniversary of earthquake
- US Senate Border Security Bill: What You Need to Know | Political news
- Tickets NAACHCHICAGO BOLLYWOOD DANCE WORKSHOP, Thu. February 22, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.
- How 'Ozempik's Shame' illuminates the complexities of treating weight problems — Harvard Gazette
- Prince Harry to visit UK to meet Prince Charles after cancer diagnosis
- Toby Keith, Popular Country Music Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 62
- England cricket team leaves India: Here's why Ben Stokes' boys are flying out for the Rajkot Test match