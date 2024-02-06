Jokowi, dreams of economic growth of 7% and missed objectives

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – J.oh roast from the fire. The proverb seems best suited to describe Indonesian economic growth in the era of presidential leadership Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for almost a decade.

In 2014, while running as a presidential candidate with Jusuf Kalla, Jokowi promised that Indonesia's economic growth could exceed 7 percent, provided there was an overhaul of the investment climate and an increase in exports.

Nine years in power at the palace, Jokowi's promises have never materialized. Indonesia's economy has stagnated at 5% for almost a decade. Jokowi's dream of an economy exceeding 7% turned out to be nothing more than wishful thinking?

In fact, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Indonesia's economic growth data for the 2023 period. grows by 5.05% in 2023.

For information, economic growth throughout 2023 has also not reached the government objective set in the APBN for the 2023 financial year, i.e. 5.3%.

Last year's economic growth also slowed or was lower than in 2022. (year on year/year) which reaches 5.31%.

If you look at historical data on economic growth under the administration of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) or between 2014 and 2023, the achievement of economic growth almost always misses the specified target.

Economic growth in 2018 during the first period of Jokowi's administration was recorded at 5.17%, higher than the projection of 5.1%.

At the start of his term in the first period, economic growth was achieved at the level of 5.04%, below the government's projection of 5.4%.

In 2016 and 2017, actual economic growth figures were also lower than forecast, reaching 5.02% and 5.19% respectively, with projections of 5.1% and 5.3% respectively.

Jokowi's government in the second period also struggled to continue economic growth in line with targets, especially with the Covid-19 pandemic having a huge impact on the country's economy.

The Covid-19 pandemic situation has brought economic activity to a halt. This is to reduce the spread of Covid-19. In 2020, the government is targeting economic growth of 5.3%.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Indonesia's economy experienced a contraction, falling -2.07%, its lowest level since 1998, when the currency crisis broke out.

Indonesia's economy is slowly recovering with growth of 3.69% in 2021, but it is still well below the 5.5% target. Growth in 2022 and 2023, where Indonesia's economy has started to recover, will not be able to accelerate according to government projections.

The cause of the economic slowdown

Plt. Head of the Central Statistics Agency Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti explained that the slowdown in Indonesia's economy in 2024 was due to the global economic slowdown and the prolongation of El Niño.

“The slowdown of the Indonesian economy is not considerable compared to last year, one of which is due to the global economic slowdown and the El Nino phenomenon which impacts the growth of agricultural sectors,” a- he declared.

However, according to Amalia, Indonesia's economic growth in 2023 will remain strong despite the challenges of the weakening global economy and falling prices of Indonesia's main raw materials.

As for the business sector, the main support for economic growth in 2023 will come from the processing industry, trade, agriculture, mining and construction sectors.

At the same time, based on expenditure, household consumption and gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) remained the main contributors to GDP during this period.

Although the target was not achieved, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the economic growth results in 2023 were higher than the estimates of a number of economists and even institutions international.

Economic development during this period, he explained, was further influenced by household consumption which increased by 4.82% and contributed 2.55% to the overall growth.

However, according to him, household consumption is still maintained, as well as investment performance, in an external context full of uncertainty. This is in line with government policy to stimulate the economy in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“Increasing social assistance to mitigate El Nino maintains purchasing power and accelerates the distribution of KUR,” Airlangga said.

Airlangga is optimistic that economic growth in 2024 will be strong and can achieve the government's target of 5.2%.

Source: BPS Enlarge

Check out other news and articles at Google News