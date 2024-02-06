Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UAE, preparations are in full swing for Ahlan Modi





Prime Minister Modi is expected to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14. Dubai: On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UAE, preparations for India's community event titled 'Ahlan Modi' are in full swing. During his visit to the UAE, Prime Minister Modi will address the Indian diaspora at 'Ahlan Modi' on February 13, a day before the inauguration of the temple. Prime Minister Modi is expected to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14. In line with the management of Ahlan Modi 2024 on In an article on Don't forget to join Zayed on February 13. Abudhabi Sports City Stadium. According to the post on X, a group of volunteers will manage the logistics in Abu Dhabi while other groups will take care of the cultural performances. Volunteers are essential to managing the 65,000 people who will attend the planned event in Abu Dhabi. In an article on on February 13. #ahlanmodi truly provides selfless service! » “#AhlanModi volunteers form the backbone of the event. They are crucial in managing Indiansinuae's 65,000 crowds and ensuring the experience at Zayed Sports City Stadium on the historic February 13 day in Abudhabi becomes a memory to cherish for a lifetime”, Ahlan Modi 2024 published on X. The event, whose title roughly translates to “Hello Modi”, will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi. According to the press release, the organizers hope to fill the stadium to its maximum capacity. Various volunteer committees were set up for the detailed planning and smooth running of this historic event. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said that people across the world are waiting for the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi by Prime Minister Modi, scheduled for February 14. In a post on social media 'X', the Indian Embassy in the UAE said the magnificent visuals, with their mesmerizing architecture, show the temple in all its grandeur. “The world awaits the inauguration of the @AbuDhabiMandir @AbuDhabiMandir by Prime Minister @narendramodi. Resplendent visuals with its mesmerizing architecture show the temple in all its grandeur,” the Indian Embassy in the UAE posted on X. Earlier in January, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir visited the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi to see the progress of its construction. The temple announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 is nearing completion. In an article on X, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said: “Less than a month! The @BAPS @AbuDhabiMandir Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, announced by Prime Minister @narendramodi in 2015, is nearing completion. Amb @sunjaysudhir visited the temple to see the progress.” Recently, Prime Minister Modi accepted the invitation extended by Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas, as well as the Board of Trustees for the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said in a Press release. In December, Prime Minister Modi and BAPS Swami Ishwarcharandas met at the Prime Minister's Residential Office and Prime Minister Modi graciously accepted the invitation, expressing his enthusiastic support for the historic and iconic temple. (This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

