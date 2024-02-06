Donald Trump to hold rally in Haley, South Carolina | Palmetto Politics





Donald Trump will hold a rally in South Carolina this weekend, just two days before early voting opens for the state's Republican primary.

The rally, announced late on February 5 by the Trump campaign, will take place in Conway at Coastal Carolina University on Saturday, February 10.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech at 2 p.m. No additional speakers have been announced at this time, but that could change.

The event is being billed as a “Get Out the Vote” rally.

It's a sign the former president is taking no chances as he seeks to cement his front-runner status here and deal a blow to his latest Republican rival, former Gov. Nikki Haley, in his home state of origin.

The trip comes a week after the former president sent some of his South Carolina allies to hold a series of news conferences in which elected officials criticized Haley across the state on his behalf.

For weeks, Trump has floated the possibility of holding a campaign rally in the Palmetto State, writing on Truth Social that his team had plans for some “really BIG ones.”

“Get ready South Carolina, we’re going to have fun!!!” he wrote on January 25, about two days after winning the New Hampshire Republican primary.

On February 5, just hours before announcing his latest plans in South Carolina, Trump announced his hopes of coming to the state.

“The Primary appears to be over, but I will be traveling to South Carolina next week to finish off a very unpopular candidate,” he wrote, adding in another message that he planned to hold a large rally in the Palmetto State to “thank the people.” and elected officials for their tremendous support.”

Loyalty to Trump is strong in Horry County, home to Conway, Myrtle Beach and other oceanfront towns. Located about 90 miles north of Charleston, the coastal pocket has overwhelmingly supported Trump every time he ran for president.

The area's affinity for the former president is so well-known that it was used as the central storyline in an episode of “South Park,” which even depicts the very real Keep on Trumpin' store in North Myrtle Beach.

In the 2016 general election, nearly seven in ten Horry voters voted for Trump. That support remained strong in 2020, when 66% of those voters chose Trump over Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump's visit will also come just days after Haley took her presidential campaign through South Carolina, where the former governor continued to call on Trump to debate her. One such event drew more than 1,300 people to a Daniel Island brewery on a Sunday evening.

Haley has stepped up her criticism of Trump in recent weeks.

“I noticed there were no commercials on TV here. He wasn't doing any events here. Until now, he hadn't been here. And so I knew he was doing less in less, but now we know why: he's saving for his legal fees,” Haley told the audience at an afternoon campaign event in Aiken on Feb. 5.

When Trump returns to South Carolina, it will be his first visit to the state this year. His final trip came in late November, when he appeared alongside Governor Henry McMaster at the Clemson-South Carolina game and received a mix of cheers and boos as they took the field together at the half-time.

