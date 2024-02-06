Is Xi Jinping preparing China for war? A look at the key factors

This question about China, which many are asking on the international scene, is one of the central points taken into account for the coming future. Whether it is a war over the island of Taiwan or with a state in the Indo-Pacific region, Michael Beckley Yes Hal Brandsanalysis for Foreign Policy that all paths will lead to conflict with the United States.

To explain this, the authors illustrate this scenario with the latest events occurring on the part of China, such as the increase in military instruments, the stockpiling of fuel and food, as well as the events with coercive attitudes towards the Philippines, Japan. and India. .

On the front line, CIA Director William Burns said Xi Jinping was working on the possibility of taking Taiwan in 2027. Other analysts believe the risk of Chinese aggression is exaggerated, while others believe that the danger can be contained as long as Washington does not provoke Beijing, or they also claim that due to the internal problems of the Asian giant, a conflict scenario will never happen.

But above all, analysts say that China's situation is changing, and this is due to four factors that more or less modify the country's intention to fight. If these factors are taken into account, China will show aggression.

Factors

For one, territorial disputes and other issues facing China are now less likely to reach an agreement or peaceful resolution than in the past, turning foreign diplomacy into a win-lose scenario. Second, military power dynamics in Asia are shifting in ways that could give Beijing a positive and risky outlook on the outcome of a conflict.

Third, as China's military capabilities improve in the short term, its long-term prospects, both in strategic and economic terms, become bleaker. Finally, Xi Jinping transformed China into a personalist dictatorial regime, a type of government particularly prone to making serious miscalculations and engaging in costly military conflicts.

The absence of war for many years has placed China in a peaceful position, but this does not mean a lack of aggressiveness.We have seen how Beijing has used its military and paramilitary capabilities to attack in the South and East China Seas. Or this is also the case for India or Taiwan.

Causes of war

Territorial conflicts: When nations claim the same territory, they come into inconvenient contact which often leads to international conflicts. Territorial disputes are almost always likely to escalate when one party fears its claims will quickly erode. Changing the military balance: A second cause of war arises because sometimes a particular reason is shared, and that is the existence of a false optimism of victory. The authors explain that anything that makes a given equilibrium more competitive or ambiguous, such as the introduction of new technologies or a massive military buildup by the weaker side, increases the risk of war. Great powers become belligerent when they fear future decline: This third cause explains that this occurs when geopolitical competition is intense and states intensely protect their relative wealth and powers. Diet: The last cause explains that personalist dictatorships are twice as likely to start wars as democracies or autocracies in which power is in many hands. Dictators start more wars because they are less exposed to the costs of conflict.

These four factors (secure borders, competitive military balance, negative expectations, and dictatorship) help explain China's historical use of force and have negative implications today.

Who is China today?

Today, China no longer hides, underline the authors after breaking down the history of the Asian giant born surrounded by conflicts. Instead, it builds warships and more missiles than any other country since World War II. While planes, fighters and warships simulate attacks against Taiwanese and American targets.

Asian maritime routes are teeming with Chinese presence, from the military to coast guards to fishing vessels that expel Asian states from areas claimed by Beijing. In this same context, China has not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and is concentrating its forces on the Sino-Indian border.

The reasons for this are due to its budget increasing tenfold between 1990 and 2020. One of the reasons China has become more combative is because it is capable. the authors cite. Beijing now spends more than all other Asian countries combined.

It has the largest ballistic missile force and the largest navy in the world. They emphasize that It is no longer clear that the Pentagon can immediately respond to, much less defeat, a Chinese attack on Taiwan.

As territorial conflicts intensify, China faces increasing reasons for war. The possibility of peaceful reunification with Taiwan is rapidly diminishing, as Taiwanese identity strengthens and support for independence increases. Moreover, heRelations between the United States and Taiwan have strengthened, with President Biden declaring his commitment to defending the island against a possible Chinese attack.. Beijing is increasingly worried about the fate of this territory it covets.

China's military presence in the South China Sea has increased, but at the same time its diplomatic position is weakening. In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague invalidated China's expansionist claims in this region. Since 2022, the Philippines has reasserted its maritime rights and allowed U.S. access to additional military bases on its territory. Japan is establishing some kind of alliance with Manila, and several countries, including the United Kingdom, France and Germany, are sending warships to the South China Sea, in defiance of Beijing's claims .

To the latter is added a most hostile strategic environment created For restrictions on trade and investment, the proliferation of agreements such as AUKUS, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue and the Trilateral Agreement between the United States, Japan and South Korea.

On the other hand, analysis names to China as the dictatorship of Xi Jinping, for having appointed himself president for life, and which has adopted inflexible positions on territorial claims of Asian giant With this in mind, in his recent speeches, Xi asked the military to prepare for war and the people to prepare for extreme scenarios.

In conclusion, analysts emphasize that it is impossible to know when China will impose a war and whether it will do so or not. China could end up attacking Taiwan – or India, Japan, the Philippines or another country – in 2025, 2027, 2029 or never. We cannot predict with certainty when, or even if, Beijing will use force, because this decision depends on many contingent factors, analysts point out.

However, they suggest that the United States and its allies should proceed cautiously, avoiding ostentatious actions that increase Chinese anxiety, refusing to abandon the one-China policy, and opposing any declarations or Taiwan independent action.

