Imran Khan after leaving Bollywood, says fatherhood made him realize he wanted to be the best version of himself: I had to fix myself | Bollywood News





Imran Khan, who voluntarily walked away from cinema nine years ago, is starting to consider a comeback, thanks to the Internet. An innocent comment on an Instagram post sparked renewed interest in the actor who was once pitted against Ranbir Kapoor. Now, Imran is starting to take baby steps towards being in front of the camera again. In a recent interview, Imran shared that after becoming a father, he started looking at his life and career from a different perspective and realized that he had to be the best version of himself for his daughter, but being an actor was almost an obstacle. this direction.

Speaking to Vogue, Imran, who was last seen in 2015's Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut, said he “hit a low point in 2016 where I felt broken inside.” Acknowledging his privileges, Imran said that since he was a popular actor, he did not need to worry about money at the age of 30 and that at one point he asked himself philosophical questions about life.

“At that point, it wasn’t my career because I wasn’t excited about it enough to want to work hard for it,” he said. Imran had had a string of failures and for an actor who had made a very successful debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, it was a strange turn of events. Speaking about how fatherhood has shaped him, Imran said: “I recently became a father and I thought, 'This is precious. It's something I take seriously. I wanted to be the best version of myself for Imara. And this allowed him to realize his true purpose in life. “I decided that it was no longer my job to be an actor. Now I had to fix myself; to be healthier and stronger for my daughter,” he said.

Imran and his then-wife Avantika married in 2011 and welcomed their daughter Imara in 2014. The couple divorced in 2019.

