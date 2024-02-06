Trump attempts to stay on Colorado ballot ahead of SCOTUS arguments





Donald Trump is imploring the Supreme Court to keep him on Colorado's ballot in what will likely be the former president's final attempt before the highest court begins hearing oral arguments in the momentous case later this week.

Trump's lawyers filed a 30-page brief Monday arguing the former president should remain on Colorado's primary ballot after a group of state Republican voters challenged the Republican frontrunner's legitimacy in the upcoming election due to his role during the January 6, 2021 vote, Capitol riot.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled in December that he was ineligible to appear on the ballot because of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits people from holding certain elected offices in the future if they have pledged in an insurrection.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in the case starting Thursday after agreeing to consider Trump's appeal.

Trump's lawyers on Monday called the case “anti-democratic” and compared efforts to remove Trump from the ballot in the United States to anti-democratic efforts currently underway in Venezuela.

“At a time when the United States is threatening sanctions against the socialist dictatorship of Venezuela for having excluded the main opposition candidate for president from the vote,” say Trump’s lawyers, the Colorado voters who filed a complaint against ask him “this Court to impose this same anti-democratic measure here.”

Trump's lawyers argued in their Monday brief that Trump's potential role as president is different from that of “officers” who are barred by the Constitution from holding elected office.

His lawyers also devoted a considerable portion of the filing to refuting Colorado voters' central claim that Trump incited insurrection on January 6, 2021, when he told his supporters to “fight like hell” and to march to the U.S. Capitol and “take back our country.” “.

“There was no insurrection, President Trump did not incite anything, and President Trump did not engage in anything that constitutes an insurrection,” lawyers for the former president argued Monday. president.

A Colorado district judge initially concluded that Trump had indeed incited an insurrection, but ruled that he should not be excluded from the ballot because it was unclear whether the insurrection provision of the 14th Amendment applied. applied for the presidency.

The Colorado Supreme Court, however, overturned that judge's decision and banned him from the ballot.

On January 6, 2021, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Five people died as a result of the riot.

Despite arguing that the events of January 6, 2021, did not constitute an insurrection in the first half of the case, Trump's lawyers went on to suggest that even if they did, the former president did not not himself engaged in insurrection-type activities.

Trump's lawyers also cited his recent victories in Iowa and New Hampshire as reasons why he should appear on the Colorado ballot.

“He is the presumptive Republican nominee and leading candidate for President of the United States,” his lawyers wrote.

The former president has said privately that he believes the Supreme Court will rule in his favor, but he still fears that the justices could turn against him to avoid appearing too “political,” The New York Times reported this month last.

Trump is also fighting for his spot in Maine's primary election. Maine's secretary of state declared Trump ineligible for election, citing the 14th Amendment.

