Photos: Turks left homeless by earthquake are stuck in container cities | Türkiye-Syria earthquake





A year after earthquakes devastated much of southern Turkey, more than 689,000 of the estimated 3 million displaced people continue to live in temporary containers. About 1,200 people live in some 300 containers at a site on land owned by a textile company in Besni, a town in the southeastern province of Adiyaman. Most containers are around 21 square meters (226 square feet), with pieces only slightly longer or wider than the span of an adult's arm. They have running water, shower areas and a small toilet. When families move into these accommodations, they are usually empty, although the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) then provides them with some essentials such as bedding, a refrigerator and an air conditioner or a heater. The people here are luckier than some. Some homeless people in Adiyaman remain at risk of contaminated water and many containers are vulnerable to rain and cold, according to the NGO Hayata Destek (Support to Life). Meanwhile, many refugees are living in makeshift tents or badly damaged buildings in Adiyaman. At the Besni container site, the lack of space makes life particularly hard, but for most there is no prospect of leaving any time soon. Owners of destroyed properties are generally entitled to housing built for earthquake survivors by TOKI, the government-backed housing agency. But many people living on the site were tenants. Amid widespread destruction in the province, the scarcity of secure properties means rents have soared by around 300 percent, far beyond the means of many families. Massive reconstruction is needed to bring down rents, but the process has been slow. After the earthquakes of February 6, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised that all affected buildings would be rebuilt within a year. It then pledged to deliver 319,000 new homes by this month, with the same amount delivered next year. However, despite the start of construction on 307,000 homes, only 46,000 had been delivered as of January, according to data from the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change.

