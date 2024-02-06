Nikki Haley signals to Donald Trump that she's in it for the long haul





Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive U.S. coverage and analysis delivered to your inbox. Receive our free Inside Washington email

Nikki Haley isn't going anywhere.

At least that's the message his campaign is trying to send this week, as February begins and the battle for his home state of South Carolina heats up.

Still far behind Donald Trump in every national poll and most surveys of upcoming primary states, the former governor and U.N. ambassador is battling a perception born months before the Iowa and New York votes. Hampshire: The idea that the race is over.

That idea has become reality for many Republicans, especially in Washington, after Mr. Trump's two victories in the first two states of 2024. But Ms. Haley is holding on, clinging to an 11-point margin of defeat in the New Hampshire and his conviction. that she can narrow that gap even further in a state where she served as governor for eight years.

As the New Hampshire results were in last month, Haley's campaign insisted its candidate would remain in the race until March. South Carolina, his advisers argued, presented a good opportunity for a resurgence against Mr. Trump. Super Tuesday, they continued, also represented favorable territory thanks to the opportunity for independent voters to participate in some national elections. These independents have gone bankrupt for Ms. Haley in New Hampshire and may represent her best chance to build a base of support to compete with Mr. Trump.

It remains to be seen whether all this will come true. But this week, Haley's campaign began showing signs that her promise to stay in the race for a month or two might be more than bluster.

On Sunday, a press advisory from the Haley campaign announced her first campaign stop in one of the Super Tuesday states, California. Shell is holding a rally in Los Angeles on Tuesday as Ms. Haley urges Donald Trump to attend a debate and steps up her attacks on the issue of his skyrocketing legal fees (which he pays through campaign donations). A Monday morning memo from campaign manager Betsy Ankey outlined those plans, while reminding reporters that 11 of the 16 Super Tuesday states have open or semi-open primaries.

Ms. Ankey also noted in her memo that the Haley campaign had just had its best fundraising month, which is hardly surprising, given that she is now the last alternative to Trump, but it remains a sign that donors are not scared by the fact that the former president earns more. more than 50 percent of the votes in the first round.

The memo also signals a clear shift in messaging around the issue of Mr. Trump's legal fees. While Republicans (including Ms. Haley) have been reluctant to assert that the leading candidate is unfit for office or ineligible because of the alleged actions leading to his four criminal prosecutions, Ms. Haley has in recent days deployed a tone of defiance. louder criticism around the huge legal problems of his ex-boss represent a financial drain.

During an appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, Ms. Haley had the opportunity to show off her comedic timing (and willingness to joke) as she performed on the shows cold and mocked her opponent for having spent $50 million to fund his various legal defenses. . Sneakily, she asked Trump impersonator James Austin Johnson if he would like to borrow money.

Her campaign manager underlined this point on Monday: Mr. Trump, Ms. Ankey argued, represents not only a moderating effect for Republicans in the vote, but also an inescapable financial pit where donations flow in but never seem to make their way through. toward GOP causes.

Anyone who has seen any credible data, paid attention to it over the past eight years, or frankly has two eyes in their head, knows that Nikki is the strongest candidate in the general election, she wrote. [W]As Trump spends $50 million on personal legal fees, [President Joe] Biden just booked five times that $250 million on air. The only way for Republicans to return to victory is if Nikki Haley is the nominee.

In two and a half weeks, the South Carolina primary represents not only Nikki Haley's best opportunity, but also her biggest potential pitfall. An open primary state, this will be the second arena where she can theoretically strengthen her support within the Republican base by adding independent voters to the coalition. At the same time, however, the state does not have the same kind of tradition of bipartisan independence as New Hampshire; Just 10.4 percent of the South Carolina electorate is unaffiliated with any major party, compared to nearly 40 percent in New Hampshire.

If Ms. Haley wants to remain a competitive candidate on Super Tuesday, she needs a convincing showing in South Carolina. And it's clear that achieving that will require Ms. Haley to gain more popularity among Republican voters than she has so far.

The former governor believes that making the case to voters that Mr. Trump is a loser, legally and politically speaking, will close that gap. But she only has two weeks to do it, and will first have to overcome a very difficult counterpoint: he may already have won.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/haley-trump-super-tuesday-2024-b2491026.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos