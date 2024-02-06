Politics
The Xi Jinping regime came to the rescue of Chinese markets: public funds bought stocks to avoid a debacle
Europe Press
Chinese authorities have intervened to try to stem the sharp declines that have weighed on China's main markets since the start of the year, with public funds buying up shares and regulators announcing measures to avoid collapses like that of 2015.
Furthermore, the president of the country himself, Xi Jinpingwill meet with top regulators today to discuss the state of the markets and proposed measures to strengthen them ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, according to sources cited by Bloomberg.
This news strongly stimulated the two main markets of mainland China, Shanghai and Shenzhenwhich closed with gains of 3.23% and 6.22% respectively, after hitting 2019 lows, while Hong Kong also rose sharply: 4.04%.
Since their last peaks of 2021, Chinese markets have lost around $7 trillion in value amid a slowing economy, a worse-than-expected post-pandemic recovery, a lack of business confidence and consumers, the threat of deflation, geopolitical tensions or even geopolitical tensions. the crisis of a real estate market which does not seem to be hitting bottom.
According to the estimates of Goldman Sachs quoted by the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Postthe central bank, state-owned companies or sovereign wealth fund bought more than $9.8 billion in local stocks last month.
This Tuesday, the state fund Central investment in Huijin It said it had increased its purchases of exchange-traded funds linked to stock indexes to help maintain market stability.
State institutions have also acquired shares of the country's main banks in recent weeks, underlines Bloomberg.
And recently, the Securities Market Regulatory Commission announced various measures such as suspending restricted stock lending to try to prevent short selling.
It also announced guidelines to limit forced sales due to margin call situations, which occur when the investor is about to run out of funds to cover their position and the broker – e.g. bank – which lent funds to undertake the investment requires a greater expense to maintain it and thus avoid its automatic closure.
In recent months, global funds do not seem very optimistic about the situation in Chinese markets, withdrawing up to 201 billion yuan ($28.274 million, 26.292 million euros) in six months, a record figure, according to South China Morning Post.
What regulators are now trying to prevent is Chinese markets entering a crisis like that of 2015, when they fell more than 40% between June and August alone, the equivalent of a loss of approximately $5 billion.
On this occasion, the share price took months to reach its low point and the high it subsequently reached was significantly lower than in 2015.
(With information from EFE)
