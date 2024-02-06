Eni to increase gas production while committing to decarbonization in Indonesia





Eni SPA presented its natural gas expansion plans in Indonesia to the Widodo government and at the same time signed an agreement with the energy ministry for cooperation in energy transition, the Italian energy major said . At a recent meeting in Jakarta with President Joko Widodo, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi presented the development plan for the Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD) project off the island of Borneo, the company said. company in a press release. Eni took over the project from Chevron Corp last year. by purchasing the American competitor's stakes in three Indonesian blocks: Ganal PSC, Makassar Straits PSC and Rapak PSC. IDD is under the Ganal Production Sharing Contract (PSC). IDD includes the Gendalo and Gandang fields, which Eni says hold approximately two trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas reserves. The Ganal, Makassar Strait and Rapak blocks together produced a daily average of 33 million cubic feet of gas and 2,000 barrels of oil in 2019 net for the operator, according to information posted on Chevron's website. Eni was already a partner of Ganal and Rapak before the acquisition, as holder of a 20 percent stake, while Chevron held 62 percent. Descalzi also discussed Eni's development plan for the Geng North field, adjacent to IDD, both located in the Kutei Basin, offshore East Kalimantan province on the Indonesian side of Borneo. Italian government-controlled Eni in October announced a “significant gas discovery” in the Geng North-1 exploration well under the separate North Ganal PSC, reporting preliminary estimates of 5.0 tcf of gas and 400,000 barrels of condensate. Eni said it plans to build a Geng North production center in the northern part of Kutei, with a capacity of 1.0 billion cubic feet of gas per day (cfpd). The new hub and planned expansion of existing facilities in the southern part of Kutei by 750 million cfpd “will enable Indonesia to significantly increase its gas production, both for domestic use and for export ”, says the press release. “The new projects, together with the ongoing development of the East Merakes and Maha fields, will have a major positive impact on local content and increase the utilization of the available capacity of the Bontang LNG plant, in addition to the required gas for the domestic market. consumption,” added Eni. Maha is a gas field under the West Ganal block operated by Eni, while Merakes is another gas field in the East Sepinggan block, also operated by Eni – both blocks are also in the Kutei Basin. While aiming to increase gas production in the Southeast Asian country, Eni said it also plans to offset plant-warming emissions from its operations in Indonesia. “During the meeting, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Indonesia and Eni signed a memorandum of understanding. [MOU] cooperate in the areas of energy transition and decarbonization,” the press release said. “The memorandum of understanding will allow Eni to assess the production potential of agricultural raw materials for Enilive biorefineries, mainly from agro-industrial and forestry residues,” Eni said, referring to its sustainable mobility brand. “Eni will also analyze carbon capture, utilization and storage opportunities as well as energy efficiency opportunities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from upstream and hard-to-reduce sectors. “Finally, Eni will evaluate projects based on nature and technology, including clean cooking, to offset residual emissions.” To contact the author, send an email to [email protected]

