Biofuels pact will generate economic opportunities of $500 billion: PM Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBF), which is fast growing to 22 member countries, will not only improve the consumption of biofuels but also open up economic opportunities valued at around $500 billion. In his inaugural address at the second edition of India Energy Week (IEW), Modi highlighted that the concept of circular economy is intrinsic to Indian tradition and is closely linked to the energy sector. The GBF was launched at the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi last year, Modi said, adding that the coming together of countries and institutions received support from across the world. The alliance brought together countries, organizations and industries. He has enormous support. In a short time, 22 countries and 12 international organizations have joined the GBF. This will encourage the use of biofuels globally. This will also help create economic opportunities of around $500 million, the Prime Minister said. He mentioned that the blending of ethanol and gasoline increased by more than 12 percent last year, helping to reduce 42 million tons of carbon emissions. The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of India Energy Week, which brings countries and industries together to work on energy availability and security. The India Energy Week event is not just an Indian event, but a reflection of India to the world and India to the global sentiment, he said. Energy security

Modi said India, the world's third-largest consumer of crude oil and LPG, is actively investing to improve its energy infrastructure. We aim to increase the share of gas in our primary energy mix from 6 to 15 percent. For this, in the next 5 to 6 years, an investment of 67 billion dollars will be made, he added. He said the country was preparing to meet growing demand for energy as industrial and domestic consumption increases. The country's energy demand is expected to double by 2045, from 19 million barrels per day to 38 million barrels. At the India Energy Week, Modi reviewed the working of India's first indigenous alkaline electrolyser, jointly developed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC). Energy Week in India

Welcoming delegates to the IEW, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India's flagship event for the oil and gas industry was being held at a crucial time in the global energy sector as it aims to raise effectively address the pressing global challenge of ensuring energy availability. affordability and sustainability, while prioritizing energy security. This year, IEW will have 900 exhibitors, 30 percent more than last year, and will host more than 35,000 participants, 350 global companies, ministers from 15 countries and national pavilions from six countries, Singh added. Over the next four days, IEW 2024 will bring together more than 400 international speakers in more than 46 strategy sessions and 46 technical sessions. Targeting innovation and research, more than 2,000 technical articles on all energy flows would be presented. Over 300 start-ups and MSMEs will showcase their prowess at the Make in India pavilion, the minister noted. SHARE Copy link

E-mail

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit Published on February 6, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/biofuel-pact-will-generate-500-bn-economic-opportunities-modi/article67817155.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos