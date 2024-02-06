Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong and Vietnamese Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu Hold Secretary-General's Meeting of the Steering Committee for China-Vietnam Bilateral Cooperation

From February 4 to 5, 2024, Deputy Foreign Minister Nong Rong and Vietnamese Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu held the meeting of the Secretary-General of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation in Ho Chi Minh City. City, Vietnam. and met with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and Deputy Head of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Ngo Le Van in Hanoi.

Nong Rong said that last year, General Secretary and President Xi Jinping paid a historic visit to Vietnam and jointly announced with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong the construction of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that bears a strategic importance, charting the way forward. to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation between China and Vietnam in the coming years. The departments and localities of the two countries quickly implemented the results of the visit and made positive progress.

Nong Rong elaborated the guiding principles of the Central Conference on Foreign Affairs Work, stressing that the two sides should give full play to the coordination role of the Steering Committee for bilateral cooperation, strengthen high-level exchanges and deepen cooperation. as part of the Belt and Road Initiative. cooperation, especially in the fields of connectivity, digital economy, green development and other fields, build a China-Vietnam friendship publicity system project, properly handle maritime disputes, accelerate maritime cooperation and realize the Sino-Vietnamese community with a shared future at an early stage.

Viet Nam congratulated the convening of the Central Conference on Foreign Affairs Work, said it would cooperate with China within the framework of the three global initiatives, and was ready to work with China to fully implement the results of the Secretary-General and the President. Xi Jinping's visit to Vietnam and promoting positive progress in building the Vietnam-China community with a shared future. Viet Nam reiterated its firm commitment to the one-China policy, firm opposition to any form of separatist activities aimed at “Taiwan independence” and support for the cause of Chinese reunification. Viet Nam is ready to work with China to manage maritime disputes through friendly consultations, advance maritime cooperation and safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo and Chinese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Wei Huaxiang attended the relevant events.