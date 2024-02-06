Power exercised in a “brutal” manner undermines ethics





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Hundreds of academics from Faculties of Philosophy (STF) and Theology across Indonesia reminded President Joko Widodo and his team that power exercised fraudulently will destroy ethics. Chairman of STF Driyarkara Jakarta Simon Petrus Lili Tjahjadi reminded Jokowi and his team to be honest and fair, which is the way of thinking and acting in a state. “Power exercised recklessly will harm ethics. “Then the law will also be broken,” Simon said in a press conference broadcast on YouTube STF Driyarkara, Monday (05/02/2024). Also read: Crowded campuses criticize Jokowi, Anies: signs democracy is being dismantled Simon said his party was monitoring various issues, especially after the Constitutional Court (MK) issued decision number 90/PUU-XXI/2023 which allowed Jokowi's son to become a vice presidential candidate (cawapres) . According to these philosophy experts, after the Constitutional Court's decision full of ethical violations, Jokowi was further and further away from the mandate expected by his voters. “Especially with regard to the neutrality of the attitude of the State which you often speak of and the continuity of the reforming struggle against corruption, collusion and nepotism in its various forms,” Simon said. Also read: Gerindra defends Jokowi, widely criticized by academic circles Furthermore, Simon and hundreds of STF and theological scholars across Indonesia reiterated that the state should not be sacrificed in the name of group interests or to perpetuate family power. As provided in the preamble of the 1945 Constitution (UUD), Simon said, Indonesia was founded so that each of its citizens could live independently, united, sovereign, just and prosperous. The formation of a state government to achieve these goals. Simon then reminded Jokowi and his team to uphold their oath of office, serve the nation and fulfill their obligations fairly. “We ask you (Jokowi) to be surrounded by your conscience and consistently adhere to Pancasila, the philosophical basis and moral foundation of all of us,” he said. Read also : Academics are busy criticizing Jokowi, Airlangga: it's a number that uses the name of the campus Also present at the press conference was Professor STF Driyarkara, Father Franz Magnis Suseno, humanist and Catholic clergyman. Philosophers from various campuses across the country who also signed this document were Professor Armada RIyanto of STF Widya Sasana Malang and scholars from Wedabhakti Faculty of Theology, Sanata Dharma University, SB Mulyatno, CB Mulyanto. Next, Otto Gusti Madung of IFTK Ledalero, Maumere; Elias Tinambunan of STFT St. Yohanes, Pematangsiantar; Y. Subani, Faculty of Philosophy, Widya Mandira University, Kupang; and Barnabas Ohoiwutun of STF Pineleng Seminary, Minahasa. Previously, the academic community consisting of professors, lecturers, students and alumni from various universities criticized the democratic implementation of President Jokowi's government. These include Gadjah Mada University (UGM), Indonesian Islamic University (UII), University of Indonesia (UI), Padjadjaran University (Unpad), UIN Jakarta , Hasanuddin University, Andalas University, Jember University and others. Apart from them, a number of KPK leaders for the period 2003-2019 were also busy reminding Jokowi to stick to a moral compass again.

