Donald Trump's clumsy verbal stumble puts his critics on a roll





Donald Trump gets a brief reminder of one of his administration's weak points after a verbal misstep during an interview that aired Monday.

The former president claimed on Newsmax that the country would not be able to function if President Joe Biden was re-elected.

Even look at things like supply change, Trump said, probably meaning supply chains, which he said was a little-known phrase.

Things we've never heard of, you've never heard that term, Trump said. Everything was working under me. Everything worked.

Trump's critics stepped in to correct him on a few points, pointing out that supply chains (not supply change) is a common phrase, and that it didn't work under him when the COVID pandemic hit. -19 started and everything from medical supplies to groceries to toilet paper became hard to find:

In fact, we first heard about supply chain issues during the Covid pandemic, which happened under Trump and which he seems to have forgotten about. Maybe it should be tested. https://t.co/CUAc9drc8C

– David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 6, 2024

the term is “supply chains”, not “change”, and secondly, WTF, Donald?

4 years ago, stores ran out of toilet paper when the supply chain broke down. People bought hand sanitizer and TP in bulk to resell, to rip off their neighbors.

Trump may have forgotten, but we haven't. https://t.co/rWZN12A4el

– Robert Jon Anderson (@R_JonAnderson) February 6, 2024

Trump and Kushner never changed their toilet paper supply. But we did it, because of their mishandling of the pandemic response. There is no way in the world that Trump is responsible for anything, including public toilets. https://t.co/Wk4cgwk2o8

– Air Water (@MoistureVapor8r) February 6, 2024

The Trump presidency was the only time I saw the store run out of toilet paper and milk.

— Sydra (@sydrasmith) February 6, 2024

Can't we all just accept once and for all that this man is a complete idiot and should not be trusted with a pair of scissors, much less left within a million miles of the White House? It’s a national embarrassment that he’s even in the conversation at this point. https://t.co/yMZRSaBi2i

— Jim Piddock (@realjimpiddock) February 6, 2024

This is simply gaslighting. Supply chains have literally collapsed under Trump. Americans were fighting over toilet paper. And its supply chains don't change. His brain is mush. https://t.co/OUoP0PiWS9

— Tonya Bailey (@tbailey1976) February 6, 2024

Things were very, very bad in the supply shift in the Trump era. Remember the toilet paper, remember what happened to the wood, etc. https://t.co/urF2T3Vv5w

– AnneP (@AnneP42568327) February 6, 2024

Yeah! Getting masks, PPP supplies, and toilet paper was so easy during the pandemic, thanks to Trump's handling of the supply shift. https://t.co/Qabegp8CAm

– @darickr.bsky.social (@DarickR) February 6, 2024

